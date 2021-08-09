10 Salman Khan cameos in Bollywood films

A handsome eligible bachelor, Aman is the kind of person who any girl would willingly marry. This brief role of his in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is indeed one of the most memorable and good looking ones
This movie marked Bhai’s Marathi cameo debut. Not to our surprise, his character in the movie was Bhau which means Bhai in Marathi
Lai Bhaari
In the debut movie of both Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, Bhai played the role of Sonam’s lover who has gone away with a promise to return back. And a man of his words, he comes back
Saawariya
This is one of the rare movies where we see Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, and Salman Khan on the same screen. It is a brief moment but one that you can watch on repeat
Om Shanti Om
The number of times Bhai has played himself on-screen and met normal people makes us believe that he loves all his fans equally
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Watching Salman dance tops the entertainment chart and having him as a part of a dance routine in a cameo is like making the best of an opportunity. Watch Wallah Re Wallah to know what we are talking about
Tees Maar Khan
This movie exists because Salman Khan was in the first edition. Having him in the sequel was mandatory and David Dhawan didn’t disappoint us by giving the double dose of Bhaijaan
Judwaa 2
Only Salman can match the amount of craziness that the Deol trio brings to the screens. In the third edition of Yamla Pagla Deewana, Khan became the Mastana in one scene
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
This is another hilarious movie with a staple cameo of Salman Khan. He plays the friend of Ajay Devgn’s character Jassi and makes goons fly in the air
Son of Sardaar
Not just the cameo in the movie, it was a great moment for Bollywood fans because Salman and Shah Rukh share the same screen space after a really long time