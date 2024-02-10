Heading 3

10 Sarah Khan Dramas

This comedy family drama has an interesting love-hate plot starred Ramsha Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, and Sarah Khan making fans excited to see their love-hate relationship

Hum Tum

Two brothers Moosa, and Essa takes their father’s conservative and patriarchal rules, controlling lives of the women 

Raqs-e-bismil

Two ambitious people belongs to different classes, faces challenges while falling in love with each other

Sabaat

Against the will of family, Fizza married Zaid but their relationship gets affected when Zaid falls for Amna

Yaar E-Bewafa

The live of ambitious girl- Samar who dreams to become a renowned documentary maker takes turn when Umair’s cousin Roaid enters the story to stir up the drama

Main Kaisay Kahun

The drama starring Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan, explore family dynamics,past revealing and hidden truths 

Namak Haram

The drama produced by Momina Duraid is set against the backdrop of early 90s Sitara Jahan, a proud tawaif, guides her daughters' artistic legacy; Nagina's life takes a turn, navigating love, loss, and raising her daughters alone 

Deewar e Shab

Anum's quest for a lavish life leads to a series of misjudgments, showcasing the consequences of her ambitious choices in 'Errors of Judgement’

Wabaal

Family turmoil unfolds as Geeti, Falak, and Shams navigate love, betrayal, and tragedy, revealing shocking secrets that lead to a dramatic showdown and unexpected twists in their lives

Laapta

Band Khirkiyan

Subuhi agrees to marry her cousin Zain, but their once-loving relationship turns turbulent with jealousy, doubts, and possessiveness, straining their love

