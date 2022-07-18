Heading 3

10 sarees to steal from Samantha

Priyanka Goud

JULY 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha paired up her stunning cotton saree with an urban-style high-neck blouse to add an edge and proved she is a true fashionista

Image: Samantha Instagram

Nobody better than Samantha, who can rock a simple floral saree with a stylish sleeveless and deep V-neck blouse

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha looked flawless in an Indo-western saree look, paired with a white t-shirt blouse featuring frilled sleeves and a belt to the waist to finish out her look

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha wore a blue printed georgette saree and paired it with a matching halter neck silk blouse by Anita Dongre. Short hair and make-up complemented the look

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha showed black is perfect as she dressed up in a plain black saree, paired up embroidery plunging neck blouse with kohl eyes and piggy tail hairstyle

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha left us mesmerised with her marvellous and fuss-free look in a hand-painted saree with embroidered hand-painted blouse. statement earrings, dewy makeup and hair bun made the look stand out

Samantha slipped into a beautiful yellow and black stripes saree which she paired up with matching sleeveless blouse. She further went very minimal with accessories and make up too as she opted for hoop earrings

Image: Samantha Instagram

Image: Samantha Instagram

She totally went the traditional route as she completed her style with a bindi and hair tied in a sleek bun. From head to toe, Samantha looked stunning but her killer smile has managed to win hearts

Sam teamed this lightweight lace scallop embroidered border saree with a blouse embroidered 3D finish with shells and sequins details. Bindi and floral hair bun looked so perfect with the six yards

Image: Samantha Instagram

