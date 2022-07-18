Heading 3
10 sarees to steal from Samantha
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha paired up her stunning cotton saree with an urban-style high-neck blouse to add an edge and proved she is a true fashionista
Image: Samantha Instagram
Nobody better than Samantha, who can rock a simple floral saree with a stylish sleeveless and deep V-neck blouse
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha looked flawless in an Indo-western saree look, paired with a white t-shirt blouse featuring frilled sleeves and a belt to the waist to finish out her look
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha wore a blue printed georgette saree and paired it with a matching halter neck silk blouse by Anita Dongre. Short hair and make-up complemented the look
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha showed black is perfect as she dressed up in a plain black saree, paired up embroidery plunging neck blouse with kohl eyes and piggy tail hairstyle
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha left us mesmerised with her marvellous and fuss-free look in a hand-painted saree with embroidered hand-painted blouse. statement earrings, dewy makeup and hair bun made the look stand out
Samantha slipped into a beautiful yellow and black stripes saree which she paired up with matching sleeveless blouse. She further went very minimal with accessories and make up too as she opted for hoop earrings
Image: Samantha Instagram
Image: Samantha Instagram
She totally went the traditional route as she completed her style with a bindi and hair tied in a sleek bun. From head to toe, Samantha looked stunning but her killer smile has managed to win hearts
Sam teamed this lightweight lace scallop embroidered border saree with a blouse embroidered 3D finish with shells and sequins details. Bindi and floral hair bun looked so perfect with the six yards
Image: Samantha Instagram
