10 Second Lead Syndrome-Worthy K-dramas
Goblin is a fantasy rom-com drama with Grim Reaper Wang Yeo as the second lead. His killer looks and dashing style makes him more fierce and hot which makes the audiences go crazy
Goblin
Image: tvN
Han Seo-Joon as the second lead left a lasting impression with his accurate portrayal of the role. It is hard to resist his charm and his amazing acting skills and hidden moments of pain
True Beauty
Image: tvN
A venture capitalist Han Ji-Pyeong as the second lead captures hearts with his undeniable chemistry with the female lead, capturing personality and emotional character
Start-Up
Image: tvN
Lee Jae-wook aka Beak Kyung plays the second lead who evolves from a deadly villainous role to a highly complex role that makes him a captivating second lead
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC TV
Park Yoo Sik, the second lead in this popular series, adds comedic relief and relatability to the story with his role. His genuine friendship and hilarious interactions make him memorable
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Image: tvN
Jung Joon Hyung the second lead, a swimmer with a playful personality and a heart of gold made his mark with genuine care towards the female lead and his funny interactions
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC TV
Yeon Woo-Young as the second lead stands out with his warm, kind, and unwavering support to his juniors and friends. He is a true gentleman and that makes him endearing
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Cha Sung Hoon was the second lead and the CEO's secretary left the fans checking their loyalty for the main lead. His charming smile and reserved character make him more adorable
Image: SBS TV
Business Proposal
Park Bo Gum, the second lead wins the fans' hearts with his innocence, pure heart, and genuine friendships. He is just like the boy next door making him much more sweet and lovable
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Han Woo Tak the second lead in this series, is a police officer with a charming and gentle nature. He cares and protects those he loves showing his strong emotions
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS