Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 22, 2023

Entertainment

10 Second Lead Syndrome-Worthy K-dramas

Goblin is a fantasy rom-com drama with Grim Reaper Wang Yeo as the second lead. His killer looks and dashing style makes him more fierce and hot which makes the audiences go crazy

Goblin 

Image: tvN

Han Seo-Joon as the second lead left a lasting impression with his accurate portrayal of the role. It is hard to resist his charm and his amazing acting skills and hidden moments of pain

True Beauty

Image: tvN

A venture capitalist Han Ji-Pyeong as the second lead captures hearts with his undeniable chemistry with the female lead, capturing personality and emotional character

Start-Up 

Image: tvN

Lee Jae-wook aka Beak Kyung plays the second lead who evolves from a deadly villainous role to a highly complex role that makes him a captivating second lead 

Extraordinary You 

Image: MBC TV

Park Yoo Sik, the second lead in this popular series, adds comedic relief and relatability to the story with his role. His genuine friendship and hilarious interactions make him memorable

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Image: tvN

Jung Joon Hyung the second lead, a swimmer with a playful personality and a heart of gold made his mark with genuine care towards the female lead and his funny interactions

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Image: MBC TV

Yeon Woo-Young as the second lead stands out with his warm, kind, and unwavering support to his juniors and friends. He is a true gentleman and that makes him endearing

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

Cha Sung Hoon was the second lead and the CEO's secretary left the fans checking their loyalty for the main lead. His charming smile and reserved character make him more adorable

Image:  SBS TV

Business Proposal

Park Bo Gum, the second lead wins the fans' hearts with his innocence, pure heart, and genuine friendships. He is just like the boy next door making him much more sweet and lovable 

Reply 1988

Image: tvN 

Han Woo Tak the second lead in this series, is a police officer with a charming and gentle nature. He cares and protects those he loves showing his strong emotions

While You Were Sleeping

Image: SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here