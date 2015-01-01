Debuted in 2017, Stray Kids produce their own music with the help of the group’s own production unit known as 3RACHA which is made of members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han.
Stray Kids
Image: Stray Kids Instagram
The group debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment, the group's debut song was impressively co-composed and written by the entire group. The talented members who are instrumentalists and vocalists are the reason behind their creative music.
DAY6
Image: DAY6 Instagram
Debuting in 2012, EXID has its own powerhouse producer in the group. The talented member Elly helps craft EXID’s songs beautifully to the next level.
EXID
Image: EXID’s Instagram
Since their 2016 EP Flight Log: Departure musical output, GOT7 has been increasingly taking control, with all 7 members presenting their B-tracks on their following albums.
GOT7
Image: Jay B’s Instagram
Active from 2015, the boy band started producing their music from the very beginning. Talented members like Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, and Song Mino have always been the ones behind their creative hit music
WINNER
Image: WINNER’s Instagram
Thanks to the very talented group’s leader Soyeon who is a songwriter as well as a producer, she has always been the one behind the group’s amazing hits
(G)-IDLE
Image: (G)-IDLE’s Instagram
BLOCK B’s talented member Zico is famous for his ability as a producer. He has worked on most of BLOCK B’s hit songs. Not only he but the other members like park kyung have helped in the group's creative Music
BLOCK B
Image: BLOCK B’s Instagram
PENTAGON’s Hui and his members are always actively involved in the production of the group’s creative process of making hits.
PENTAGON
Image: PENTAGON’s Instagram
The group’s members are all involved in the very highly creative process of making their music. The production and even the choreography are all managed by the members of the group
SEVENTEEN
Image: SEVENTEEN’s Instagram
The worldwide super hit K-pop group has written their own songs from the very beginning. The group has also been always involved in manufacturing their super-hit music albums.
BTS
Image: BTS Instagram