10 Self-Produced K-pop Idol Groups
PENTAGON, led by genius songwriter Hui, showcases full member involvement in songwriting and production. Hui and E’Dawn's collaboration on "Shine" exemplifies the group's diverse creative prowess
Image: Cube Entertainment
PENTAGON
WINNER members, including Kang Seung Yoon and Song Mino, actively contribute to their music's production and lyrics. Their hit "Really Really" highlights their collaborative talent
Image: YG Entertainment
WINNER
EXID shines with powerhouse producer LE crafting most of their songs. LE, along with Shinsadong Tiger, contributed to hits like "Up & Down" and "Me & You.
Image: Banana Culture Entertainment
EXID
Evolving into self-producers, GOT7, led by JB, took control of their musical output. The 2017 single "You Are" showcases their increasing influence in production
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
Talented instrumentalists and vocalists, DAY6 members actively participate in music production. Their debut single in 2015, co-composed and written by the group, set the standard
DAY6
Image: JYP Entertainment
(G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
Leader Soyeon's songwriting and production talent drive (G)I-DLE's self-produced identity. Their EP "I Made" reflects the collaborative effort of all members in creating unique music
Stray Kids, led by the 3RACHA production unit, involve every member in song creation. From pre-debut to recent singles like "Side Effects," their self-production is evident
Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
Zico, a renowned producer, leads Block B's creative process. Park Kyung's participation adds versatility to their music, as seen in the softer track "A Few Years Later.
Block B
Image: KQ Entertainment
BTS, known worldwide, writes and produces their music, sharing personal experiences and emotions. RM, Suga, and J-Hope contribute significantly to their extensive repertoire
BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SEVENTEEN, dubbed "self-producing idols," is led by Woozi and Bumzu. Their involvement spans writing, producing, and even choreography, showcasing a holistic creative approach
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment