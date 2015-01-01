Heading 3

10 Self-Produced K-pop Idol Groups

PENTAGON, led by genius songwriter Hui, showcases full member involvement in songwriting and production. Hui and E’Dawn's collaboration on "Shine" exemplifies the group's diverse creative prowess

Image:  Cube Entertainment

PENTAGON

WINNER members, including Kang Seung Yoon and Song Mino, actively contribute to their music's production and lyrics. Their hit "Really Really" highlights their collaborative talent

Image:  YG Entertainment

WINNER

EXID shines with powerhouse producer LE crafting most of their songs. LE, along with Shinsadong Tiger, contributed to hits like "Up & Down" and "Me & You.

Image:  Banana Culture Entertainment

EXID

Evolving into self-producers, GOT7, led by JB, took control of their musical output. The 2017 single "You Are" showcases their increasing influence in production

GOT7

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Talented instrumentalists and vocalists, DAY6 members actively participate in music production. Their debut single in 2015, co-composed and written by the group, set the standard

DAY6

Image:  JYP Entertainment

(G)I-DLE

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Leader Soyeon's songwriting and production talent drive (G)I-DLE's self-produced identity. Their EP "I Made" reflects the collaborative effort of all members in creating unique music

Stray Kids, led by the 3RACHA production unit, involve every member in song creation. From pre-debut to recent singles like "Side Effects," their self-production is evident

Stray Kids

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Zico, a renowned producer, leads Block B's creative process. Park Kyung's participation adds versatility to their music, as seen in the softer track "A Few Years Later.

Block B

Image:  KQ Entertainment

BTS, known worldwide, writes and produces their music, sharing personal experiences and emotions. RM, Suga, and J-Hope contribute significantly to their extensive repertoire

BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

SEVENTEEN, dubbed "self-producing idols," is led by Woozi and Bumzu. Their involvement spans writing, producing, and even choreography, showcasing a holistic creative approach

SEVENTEEN

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

