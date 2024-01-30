Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 30, 2024

10 self-worth Taylor Swift lyrics

Because these things will change/Can you feel it now? — Change

#1

Image Source: Getty

Someday, I'll be big enough so you can't hit me — Mean

Image Source: Getty

#2

I'm shining like fireworks over your sad, empty town — Dear John

Image Source: Getty

#3

In your life you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team — Fifteen

#4

Image Source: Getty

Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday/But I realized some bigger dreams of mine — Fifteen

#5

Image Source: Getty

Seems the only one who doesn't see your beauty/Is the face in the mirror looking back at you — Tied Together With A Smile

#6

Image Source: Getty

Everything you lose is a step you take/So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it — You’re On Your Own, Kid

#7

Image Source: Getty

And I don't dress for villains/Or for innocents/I'm on my vigilante sh*t again — Vigilante Sh*t

#8

Image Source: Getty

Best believe I'm still bejeweled/When I walk in the room/I can still make the whole place shimmer - Bejeweled

#9

Image Source: Getty

#10

Image Source: Getty

Sometimes walking out is the one thing, That will find you the right thing/You know, when it's time to go — It’s Time To Go

