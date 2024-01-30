Heading 3
10 self-worth Taylor Swift lyrics
Because these things will change/Can you feel it now? — Change
#1
Image Source: Getty
Someday, I'll be big enough so you can't hit me — Mean
Image Source: Getty
#2
I'm shining like fireworks over your sad, empty town — Dear John
Image Source: Getty
#3
In your life you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team — Fifteen
#4
Image Source: Getty
Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday/But I realized some bigger dreams of mine — Fifteen
#5
Image Source: Getty
Seems the only one who doesn't see your beauty/Is the face in the mirror looking back at you — Tied Together With A Smile
#6
Image Source: Getty
Everything you lose is a step you take/So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it — You’re On Your Own, Kid
#7
Image Source: Getty
And I don't dress for villains/Or for innocents/I'm on my vigilante sh*t again — Vigilante Sh*t
#8
Image Source: Getty
Best believe I'm still bejeweled/When I walk in the room/I can still make the whole place shimmer - Bejeweled
#9
Image Source: Getty
#10
Image Source: Getty
Sometimes walking out is the one thing, That will find you the right thing/You know, when it's time to go — It’s Time To Go
