10 Sentimental K-pop Ballads for Valentine's Day
A poignant reflection on longing and separation, encapsulating the bittersweet essence of memories and the hope for reunion
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS
Through the Night by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU's soothing vocals convey heartfelt emotions, depicting the yearning for a loved one and the comfort found in enduring love
Baek Yerin's soulful voice delivers a heartfelt plea to stay in the moment, cherishing fleeting time with a loved one
Don't Go Today by Baek Yerin
Image: Blue Vinyl
With emotional harmonies and raw lyrics, BTOB captures the essence of heartache and resilience in the face of love's challenges
Beautiful Pain by BTOB
Image: Cube Entertainment
DAY6's emotional ballad reflects on the loneliness and longing for someone to lean on during difficult times
I Need Somebody by DAY6
Image: JYP Entertainment
G-Dragon's poignant lyrics express the pain of unrequited love and the struggle to let go of someone who doesn't reciprocate feelings
That XX by G-Dragon
Image: YG Entertainment
Heize's emotive vocals convey the melancholy of heartbreak, evoking memories of lost love amidst the rain
When It Rains by Heize
Image: Studio Blu
Jonghyun and Taeyeon's poignant duet captures the emptiness of loneliness after a breakup, resonating with deep emotional sincerity
Lonely by Jonghyun (SHINee) feat. Taeyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
Super Junior's tender ballad expresses the desire to turn back time and relive cherished moments with a loved one
One More Time by Super Junior
Image: SM Entertainment
Despite its upbeat melody, iKON's song reflects on the nostalgic memories of a past relationship, touching on the sentimental journey of love
Love Scenario by iKON
Image: YG Entertainment