Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 Sentimental K-pop Ballads for Valentine's Day

A poignant reflection on longing and separation, encapsulating the bittersweet essence of memories and the hope for reunion

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS

Through the Night by IU

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

IU's soothing vocals convey heartfelt emotions, depicting the yearning for a loved one and the comfort found in enduring love

Baek Yerin's soulful voice delivers a heartfelt plea to stay in the moment, cherishing fleeting time with a loved one

Don't Go Today by Baek Yerin

Image:  Blue Vinyl

With emotional harmonies and raw lyrics, BTOB captures the essence of heartache and resilience in the face of love's challenges

Beautiful Pain by BTOB

Image:  Cube Entertainment

DAY6's emotional ballad reflects on the loneliness and longing for someone to lean on during difficult times

I Need Somebody by DAY6

Image:  JYP Entertainment

G-Dragon's poignant lyrics express the pain of unrequited love and the struggle to let go of someone who doesn't reciprocate feelings

That XX by G-Dragon

Image:  YG Entertainment

Heize's emotive vocals convey the melancholy of heartbreak, evoking memories of lost love amidst the rain

When It Rains by Heize

Image:  Studio Blu

Jonghyun and Taeyeon's poignant duet captures the emptiness of loneliness after a breakup, resonating with deep emotional sincerity

Lonely by Jonghyun (SHINee) feat. Taeyeon

Image:  SM Entertainment

Super Junior's tender ballad expresses the desire to turn back time and relive cherished moments with a loved one

One More Time by Super Junior

Image:  SM Entertainment

Despite its upbeat melody, iKON's song reflects on the nostalgic memories of a past relationship, touching on the sentimental journey of love

Love Scenario by iKON

Image:  YG Entertainment

