june 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 SEVENTEEN members as K-drama leads

Pujya Doss

A tough yet compassionate detective, solving high-stakes cases while battling personal demons. His strong leadership and determination drive the intense storyline

Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment

S.Coups (Action/Thriller)

A charming and witty bachelor, effortlessly stealing hearts. His playful yet sincere personality creates delightful and heartwarming romantic moments

Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment

Jeonghan (Romantic Comedy)

A kind-hearted prince from a magical kingdom, discovering love and adventure. His gentle nature and sense of wonder captivate audiences in a whimsical fairytale

Joshua (Fantasy/Romance)

Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment

A noble warrior in ancient times, fighting for justice and honor. His disciplined demeanor and fierce loyalty make him a captivating and heroic figure

Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment

Jun (Historical Drama)

A quirky and energetic guy, always finding himself in hilarious situations. His boundless energy and humor bring joy and laughter to every episode

Hoshi (Comedy)

Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment

A quiet, intellectual detective solving intricate puzzles and crimes. His keen observational skills and calm demeanor keep viewers intrigued and engaged

Wonwoo (Mystery)

Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment

A passionate and talented musician, navigating the ups and downs of the music industry. His dedication and emotional depth resonate deeply with viewers

Woozi (Musical Drama)

Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment

A futuristic hero with extraordinary abilities, exploring new worlds and fighting evil. His innovative spirit and courage lead to thrilling adventures

The8 (Sci-Fi/Fantasy)

Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment

A handsome and successful architect, struggling with past heartbreak. His journey to find love again is filled with emotional twists and turns

Mingyu (Romantic Drama)

Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment

A spirited high school student, balancing dreams and friendships. His youthful enthusiasm and relatable struggles make for an inspiring and heartfelt story

Dino (Youth/School Drama)

Image credits: PLEDIS Entertainment

