10 SEVENTEEN members as K-drama leads
Pujya Doss
A tough yet compassionate detective, solving high-stakes cases while battling personal demons. His strong leadership and determination drive the intense storyline
S.Coups (Action/Thriller)
A charming and witty bachelor, effortlessly stealing hearts. His playful yet sincere personality creates delightful and heartwarming romantic moments
Jeonghan (Romantic Comedy)
A kind-hearted prince from a magical kingdom, discovering love and adventure. His gentle nature and sense of wonder captivate audiences in a whimsical fairytale
Joshua (Fantasy/Romance)
A noble warrior in ancient times, fighting for justice and honor. His disciplined demeanor and fierce loyalty make him a captivating and heroic figure
Jun (Historical Drama)
A quirky and energetic guy, always finding himself in hilarious situations. His boundless energy and humor bring joy and laughter to every episode
Hoshi (Comedy)
A quiet, intellectual detective solving intricate puzzles and crimes. His keen observational skills and calm demeanor keep viewers intrigued and engaged
Wonwoo (Mystery)
A passionate and talented musician, navigating the ups and downs of the music industry. His dedication and emotional depth resonate deeply with viewers
Woozi (Musical Drama)
A futuristic hero with extraordinary abilities, exploring new worlds and fighting evil. His innovative spirit and courage lead to thrilling adventures
The8 (Sci-Fi/Fantasy)
A handsome and successful architect, struggling with past heartbreak. His journey to find love again is filled with emotional twists and turns
Mingyu (Romantic Drama)
A spirited high school student, balancing dreams and friendships. His youthful enthusiasm and relatable struggles make for an inspiring and heartfelt story
Dino (Youth/School Drama)
