10 short and sweet K-dramas
A rom com drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name. It is an office romance between the CEO and his employee who goes out on a blind date
Image: SBS
Business Proposal (2022)
Dive into the lives of three housemates navigating love, career, and friendships in this charming series that explores the complexities of modern relationships
Image: tvN
Because This Is My First Life (2017)
A heartwarming story that unfolds an unexpected love story between a successful South Korean businesswoman and a North Korean military officer after a paragliding accident
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You (2019)
A captivating K-drama with gripping storyline and compelling characters that intertwines the love story of a military captain and a doctor amidst the challenges of duty and danger
Descendants of the Sun (2016)
Image: KBS2
Follow the endearing story of Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter with dreams of love and success. This feel-good drama combines romance and comedy in a refreshing and light-hearted manner
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016)
Image: MBC
Reply 1988 (2015)
Image: tvN
Immerse yourself in the nostalgia of the '80s with this heartwarming series that explores friendship, family, and first love in a tight-knit neighborhood
Follow the empowering story of Do Bong-soon, a woman gifted with superhuman strength, as she navigates love, crime-solving, and her own journey to self-discovery
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (2017)
Image: JTBC
Join the journey of Sung Deok-mi, a successful curator with a secret life as a passionate fangirl. This romantic comedy is a delightful exploration of love in unexpected places
Her Private Life (2019)
Image: tvN
Enjoy the sweet and endearing romance between a top actress and a lawyer as they find love and healing in unexpected places in this heartwarming series
Touch Your Heart (2019)
Image: tvN
Unpack the complexities of beauty standards and self-acceptance in this heartfelt drama that follows Kang Mi-rae's journey to rediscover her identity and confidence
My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018)
Image: JTBC