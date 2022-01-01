10 Short binge-worthy K-dramas

Soundtrack #1, a 2022 South Korean web series, unfolds a heartwarming tale as Park Hyung Sik's character, Han Seon Woo, a photographer, and Han So Hee's character, Lee Eun Soo, a lyricist, navigate their evolving friendship during a two-week stay under the same roof
SOURCE: Disney+
Somehow 18" follows the poignant journey of Choi Min Ho's character, Oh Kyung Hwi, as he time-travels a decade into his past to unravel the mystery surrounding the suicide of his first love, played by Lee Yoo Bi as Han Na Bi
SOURCE: JTBC
The Hymn of Death delves into the poignant and tragic love story between Shin Hye Sun's character, Yun Sim Deok, Joseon's first soprano, and Lee Jong Suk's portrayal of the genius playwright, Kim Woo Jin. Set against the backdrop of historical events
SOURCE: SBS
A-Teen, is a South Korean streaming television series that delves into the teenage years of six students as they navigate the challenges and emotions of turning 18
SOURCE: Naver TV
Our Dating Sim offers a captivating narrative of second chances and rediscovered love as Lee Jong Hyuk's character, Lee Wan, reunites with his long-lost friend Shin Ki Tae, portrayed by Lee Seung Gyu
SOURCE: Raukten Viki
How To Hate You centers around the dating escapades of college freshman Oh Mi Ri, portrayed by Kim Ji In, as she grapples with the complexities of relationships and friendships within the campus setting
SOURCE: JTBC
User Not Found unfolds the story of two high school girls, both named Yoo Min Jae and seeking a fresh start, who enter into a clandestine contract to swap identities. As they navigate the challenges of their new school, viewers are taken on a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and unexpected love
SOURCE: WATCHA
Splash Splash Love blends romance, time-travel, and historical drama as high school student Jang Dan Bi (Kim Seulgi), unexpectedly journeys to the Joseon era and becomes intertwined with royal court affairs and captures the heart of King Lee Do, portrayed by Yoon Doo Joon
SOURCE: MBC
Queen of the Ring follows Nan Hee (Kim Seulgi), as she discovers a magical ring that transforms her perceived flaws into strengths, captivating the heart of Se Gun (Ahn Hyo Seop), who sees her as his ideal type despite her insecurities
SOURCE: MBC
South Korea's first BL drama, celebrated by both audiences and critics alike, Where Your Eyes Linger portrays the complex relationship between Han Tae Joo and his bodyguard Kang Gook, blurring the lines between friendship and something more