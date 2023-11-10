Heading 3
November 10, 2023
10 short films to watch for free
Devi is an eye-opening short film. The metaphors perfectly convey the status of women in India, and the ending adds on to the ground reality. Available on YouTube
Devi
Image: IMDb
Juice portrays a powerful story of the sad reality and the subordinate position of women in Indian households. Watch it on YouTube
Image: IMDb
Juice
Chutney is a short thriller filled with twists and turns, which will leave you in wonder by the time it ends. Watch it on YouTube
Chutney
Image: IMDb
This short film has it all: tension, seduction, and deception, making it a suspenseful thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Available on YouTube
Ahalya
Image: IMDb
The Devashish Makhija directorial stars Manoj Bajpayee in a disillusioned Hawaldar role. The actor gave a remarkable performance. Watch it out on YouTube
Taandav
Image: IMDb
Starring Ashish Vidyarthi, the short film is about a cab driver whose past haunts him for the domestic violence he saw in his home. Available on YouTube
Kahanibaaz
Image: IMDb
This short film is based on a short tale by Satyajit Ray. It offers an intriguing perspective on how different people are coping with this transition. Watch it on YouTube
Anukul
Image: IMDb
A woman who trains women in self-defense is shocked when one of her own commits a heinous crime. Available on YouTube
Nitishastra
Image: IMDb
The Broken Table
Image: IMDB
It is an ode to the cinema of memory. Naseeruddin, a lawyer, played an Alzheimer's patient while Rasika Duggal donned the role of his caregiver. Watch it on YouTube
Starring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, it tells the story of what happens when a father finds a sex toy in his child’s room. Available on YouTube
Khujli
Image: IMDb
