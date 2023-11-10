Heading 3

November 10, 2023

10 short films to watch for free

Devi is an eye-opening short film. The metaphors perfectly convey the status of women in India, and the ending adds on to the ground reality. Available on YouTube 

Devi

Image: IMDb 

Juice portrays a powerful story of the sad reality and the subordinate position of women in Indian households. Watch it on YouTube

Image: IMDb 

Juice

Chutney is a short thriller filled with twists and turns, which will leave you in wonder by the time it ends. Watch it on YouTube 

Chutney

Image: IMDb 

This short film has it all: tension, seduction, and deception, making it a suspenseful thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Available on YouTube 

Ahalya

Image: IMDb 

The Devashish Makhija directorial stars Manoj Bajpayee in a disillusioned Hawaldar role. The actor gave a remarkable performance. Watch it out on YouTube 

Taandav

Image: IMDb 

Starring Ashish Vidyarthi, the short film is about a cab driver whose past haunts him for the domestic violence he saw in his home.  Available on YouTube 

Kahanibaaz

Image: IMDb 

This short film is based on a short tale by Satyajit Ray. It offers an intriguing perspective on how different people are coping with this transition.  Watch it on YouTube 

Anukul

Image: IMDb 

A woman who trains women in self-defense is shocked when one of her own commits a heinous crime. Available on YouTube 

Nitishastra

Image: IMDb 

 The Broken Table

Image: IMDB 

It is an ode to the cinema of memory. Naseeruddin, a lawyer, played an Alzheimer's patient while Rasika Duggal donned the role of his caregiver. Watch it on YouTube 

Starring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, it tells the story of what happens when a father finds a sex toy in his child’s room. Available on YouTube 

Khujli

Image: IMDb 

