10 short K-dramas to binge watch
Tanya Saxena
Image: Disney+
Soundtrack #1
Starring Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik, this short love story will touch your heart with its comforting story that conjoins music and romance in the most beautiful way
Love To Hate You will give you the most heartwarming ride in the world of romance, friendship, and comedy, with a hate-to-love dynamic
Image: Netflix
Love to Hate You
Semantic Error will let you delve in the sweetest BL enemies-to-lovers love story, set in a college it will make your heart run more than ever
Image: Viki Rakuten
Semantic Error
Jump into the remake of the hit American legal series Criminal Justice, with Kim Soo Hyun in the lead, where he ends up becoming the prime suspect in a murder at mercy of a low attorney
Image: Coupang Play
One Ordinary Day
A short fantasy romance awaits you in Queen of The Ring where a girl who is not confident in herself finds a guy she likes with the help of a magic ring
Image: MBC
Queen of The Ring
Indulge in a thrilling tale of murder, mysteries, and technology in this series where a group of friends get caught in a vicious web of crime with a mysterious man in the center of it
Image: Netflix
Somebody
Revel into this period drama with the twist of time travel, Splash Splash Love will take you back in time to fall in love with a king
Splash Splash Love
Image: Viki Rakuten
Set in an imaginative world where you find prospective love interests through an app, a bright girl ends up in a love triangle
Image: Netflix
Love Alarm
Swim into fantasy and BL romance with this love story where a man who is reincarnating again and again to find his first love, who is born this time as a man
First Love Again
Image: Viki Rakuten
Click Here
Delve into a short love story where a turn of fate lets a woman and a broken-hearted guy connect with each other after being robbed
One Sunny Day
Image: Line TV