april 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 short K-dramas to binge watch

Tanya Saxena

Image: Disney+

Soundtrack #1

Starring Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik, this short love story will touch your heart with its comforting story that conjoins music and romance in the most beautiful way

Love To Hate You will give you the most heartwarming ride in the world of romance, friendship, and comedy, with a hate-to-love dynamic

Image: Netflix

Love to Hate You 

Semantic Error will let you delve in the sweetest BL enemies-to-lovers love story, set in a college it will make your heart run more than ever

Image: Viki Rakuten

Semantic Error 

Jump into the remake of the hit American legal series Criminal Justice, with Kim Soo Hyun in the lead, where he ends up becoming the prime suspect in a murder at mercy of a low attorney

Image: Coupang Play

One Ordinary Day

A short fantasy romance awaits you in Queen of The Ring where a girl who is not confident in herself finds a guy she likes with the help of a magic ring

Image: MBC

Queen of The Ring

Indulge in a thrilling tale of murder, mysteries, and technology in this series where a group of friends get caught in a vicious web of crime with a mysterious man in the center of it

Image: Netflix

Somebody

Revel into this period drama with the twist of time travel, Splash Splash Love will take you back in time to fall in love with a king

Splash Splash Love

Image: Viki Rakuten

Set in an imaginative world where you find prospective love interests through an app, a bright girl ends up in a love triangle

Image: Netflix 

Love Alarm 

Swim into fantasy and BL romance with this love story where a man who is reincarnating again and again to find his first love, who is born this time as a man 

First Love Again 

Image: Viki Rakuten

Delve into a short love story where a turn of fate lets a woman and a broken-hearted guy connect with each other after being robbed

One Sunny Day 

Image: Line TV

