10 Short K-dramas to Binge-Watch in a Weekend
Led by Lee Yoon, defiant outlaws rise against Japanese rule in Gando, offering hope to the oppressed. A tale of courage and resistance
Image: KBS2
Song of the Bandits
Two friends, Lee Joon-Sung and Song Jae-Hyo, take a chance on a life-changing deal amidst adversity. A story of seizing opportunities and navigating life's challenges
Image: SBS
The Deal
Kim Ji-yong seeks vengeance, joining the police academy undercover to hunt his mother's killers. A gripping pursuit of justice and redemption
Vigilante
Image: OCN
Shy Cha Ji-woo and aloof Lee Ro-ah form an unlikely alliance amidst high school love complexities. A tale of friendship and romance
Love Class
Image: tvN
A chilling prophecy haunts Korea as visions of impending doom spread. A gripping exploration of fate and fear
Hellbound
Image: Netflix
Astronauts embark on a perilous lunar mission in a dystopian future. Humanity's survival hangs in the balance
The Silent Sea
Image: Netflix
Yoon Ji-woo infiltrates the police force seeking revenge, concealed as an undercover agent. A tale of betrayal and identity
My Name
Image: Netflix
Ahn Eun-young battles fantastical creatures as a school nurse with unique abilities. Mystery unfolds in a school shrouded in secrets
The School Nurse Files
Image: Netflix
Yoon Jong-woo encounters peculiar residents in a Seoul hostel, unraveling mysteries in the city's alleys. A chilling tale of survival
Strangers from Hell
Image: OCN
Kim Woo-jin and Yun Sim Deok find love amidst Japanese occupation's turmoil. A poignant story of passion and sacrifice
The Hymn of Death
Image: SBS