FEBRUARY 12, 2024

10 Short K-dramas to Binge-Watch in a Weekend

Led by Lee Yoon, defiant outlaws rise against Japanese rule in Gando, offering hope to the oppressed. A tale of courage and resistance

Image:  KBS2

Song of the Bandits

Two friends, Lee Joon-Sung and Song Jae-Hyo, take a chance on a life-changing deal amidst adversity. A story of seizing opportunities and navigating life's challenges

Image:  SBS

The Deal

Kim Ji-yong seeks vengeance, joining the police academy undercover to hunt his mother's killers. A gripping pursuit of justice and redemption

Vigilante

Image: OCN

Shy Cha Ji-woo and aloof Lee Ro-ah form an unlikely alliance amidst high school love complexities. A tale of friendship and romance

Love Class

Image: tvN

A chilling prophecy haunts Korea as visions of impending doom spread. A gripping exploration of fate and fear

Hellbound

Image: Netflix

Astronauts embark on a perilous lunar mission in a dystopian future. Humanity's survival hangs in the balance

The Silent Sea

Image: Netflix

Yoon Ji-woo infiltrates the police force seeking revenge, concealed as an undercover agent. A tale of betrayal and identity

My Name

Image: Netflix

Ahn Eun-young battles fantastical creatures as a school nurse with unique abilities. Mystery unfolds in a school shrouded in secrets

The School Nurse Files

Image: Netflix

Yoon Jong-woo encounters peculiar residents in a Seoul hostel, unraveling mysteries in the city's alleys. A chilling tale of survival

Strangers from Hell

Image: OCN

Kim Woo-jin and Yun Sim Deok find love amidst Japanese occupation's turmoil. A poignant story of passion and sacrifice

The Hymn of Death

Image: SBS

