10 Short K-Dramas To Binge Watch in Single Day
Ipshita Chakraborty
ENTERTAINMENT
A studious young man takes down the bullies in his class in this 40-minute-per-episode drama, making it a quick watch.
Weak Hero Class 1 (9 Episodes)
When a photographer and a lyricist share an apartment for work purposes, unspoken emotions revive in this poignant friends-to-lovers romance full of emotional depth and exquisite music.
Soundtrack #1 (4 episodes)
A high school star becomes a member of the broadcasting club to find out who is threatening to reveal her secrets, combining mystery with a coming-of-age school romance.
Live On (8 episodes)
A man who feels unwanted by everyone gets diagnosed with a deadly disease and sets off on a lonely road trip to find meaning, poetic, quirky, and emotionally rich.
Mr. Plankton (10 Episodes)
A middle-aged educator is happy and fulfilled by making short individual journeys throughout South Korea, preserving the subtle beauty of everyday life and the solitude of the individual.
One Day Off (8 episodes)
Parasyte: The Grey has six action-packed episodes full of cliffhangers that last between 45 minutes and one hour, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
Parasyte: The Grey (6 Episodes)
Han So-hee slays as a newly joined in an organized crime ring who infiltrates the police as an undercover agent to find out the truth about her father's death.
My Name (8 Episodes)
Trauma cleaners Gu-ru and Sang-gu uncover untold stories of the dead in this deeply moving and empathetic drama.
Move to Heaven (10 episodes)
IU stars in four surreal and eclectic collections of different short stories, each exploring identity and emotional nuance, directed by critically acclaimed South Korean filmmakers.
Persona (4 episodes)
A womanizing man and a man-hating woman are forced to date, then discover that true emotions spark between them.
Love to Hate You (10 episodes)
