10 Short K-dramas to watch with friends
Kdrama stars Chi Soo and Gi Tae, hiding their true selves, find love while facing intertwined destinies and surprising twists. A riveting tale of concealed truths, emotions, and choices awaits
Long Time No See
Source: Naver TV
Set In 1920s Korea, a historical drama unites Yun Sim Seok, a pioneering opera singer, and drama writer Kim Woo Jin. Their shared passions intertwine, offering a captivating 6-episode series brimming with emotion
The Hymn of Death
Source; SBS
In a friends-to-lovers Kdrama, artistic forces collide as Eun Soo and Sun Woo share a home for 14 days, unveiling conflicts and hidden affections. Fate reshapes their relationship profoundly
Soundtrack #1
Source: Disney+
Aspiring pop singer Jang Geu Rim's life shifts when she befriends popular girl Irene, who's actually a boy. This Kdrama follows their bond, romance, and unexpected revelation
Ma Boy
Source: Tooni Verse
Vietnamese student in Korea caught in a love triangle makes for an enthralling mini-Kdrama escape. Unique and captivating, perfect for a quick watch without consuming your entire weekend
Shall We Link
Source: YouTube
In this Kdrama, Kim Rae-Wan and Han Eun-Sung's long-standing friendship turns unexpectedly after a night of drinking. As they transition into lovers, the show delves into their emotional journey, offering a satisfying blend of romance and drama
You Drive Me Crazy
Source: MBC
In a BL Kdrama, Yeon Seok, a famed author, reunites with his past male love, reincarnated. Love blooms anew at work, offering a quick yet emotionally fulfilling watch
Source: Ascendio
First Love Again
Fate reunites Lee Ki Kwang and Kim Hye Rim in their twenties, sparking a passionate romance reminiscent of youthful vibrancy. Yet, their love remains secret due to Ki Kwang's idol status
Source: tvN
Twenty Years Old
Named for prosperity, Kim Eun Haeng's journey in the business world unfolds in this drama. Follow the emotional and impactful story of career novices
Choco Bank
Source: Naver TV
With limited funds but unwavering determination, student Hwan Dong turns his script into a remarkable drama. He convinces his famous ex-girlfriend to join, leading to a successful partnership and captivating production
Positive Physique
Source: JTBC2