august 21, 2023

10 Short K-dramas to watch with friends

Kdrama stars Chi Soo and Gi Tae, hiding their true selves, find love while facing intertwined destinies and surprising twists. A riveting tale of concealed truths, emotions, and choices awaits

Long Time No See

Source: Naver TV

Set In 1920s Korea, a historical drama unites Yun Sim Seok, a pioneering opera singer, and drama writer Kim Woo Jin. Their shared passions intertwine, offering a captivating 6-episode series brimming with emotion

The Hymn of Death

Source; SBS

In a friends-to-lovers Kdrama, artistic forces collide as Eun Soo and Sun Woo share a home for 14 days, unveiling conflicts and hidden affections. Fate reshapes their relationship profoundly

Soundtrack #1

Source: Disney+

Aspiring pop singer Jang Geu Rim's life shifts when she befriends popular girl Irene, who's actually a boy. This Kdrama follows their bond, romance, and unexpected revelation

Ma Boy

Source: Tooni Verse

Vietnamese student in Korea caught in a love triangle makes for an enthralling mini-Kdrama escape. Unique and captivating, perfect for a quick watch without consuming your entire weekend

Shall We Link

Source: YouTube

In this Kdrama, Kim Rae-Wan and Han Eun-Sung's long-standing friendship turns unexpectedly after a night of drinking. As they transition into lovers, the show delves into their emotional journey, offering a satisfying blend of romance and drama

You Drive Me Crazy

Source: MBC

In a BL Kdrama, Yeon Seok, a famed author, reunites with his past male love, reincarnated. Love blooms anew at work, offering a quick yet emotionally fulfilling watch

Source: Ascendio

First Love Again

Fate reunites Lee Ki Kwang and Kim Hye Rim in their twenties, sparking a passionate romance reminiscent of youthful vibrancy. Yet, their love remains secret due to Ki Kwang's idol status

Source: tvN

Twenty Years Old

Named for prosperity, Kim Eun Haeng's journey in the business world unfolds in this drama. Follow the emotional and impactful story of career novices

Choco Bank

Source: Naver TV

With limited funds but unwavering determination, student Hwan Dong turns his script into a remarkable drama. He convinces his famous ex-girlfriend to join, leading to a successful partnership and captivating production

Positive Physique

Source:  JTBC2

