10 short K-dramas you can binge in a day

In the harsh era of Japanese rule, a band of defiant outlaws led by the indomitable Lee Yoon rises against the oppressive regime, their daring exploits becoming a beacon of hope for the oppressed people of Gando
Song of the Bandits
Image: KBS2
When life throws them lemons, two down-on-their-luck friends, Lee Joon-Sung, a soccer player, and Song Jae-Hyo, a medical student take a chance on a deal that could change their fortunes forever
The Deal
Image: SBS
Driven by a searing thirst for vengeance, Kim Ji-yong enters the police academy, a wolf in sheep's clothing, determined to bring his mother's killers to justice
Vigilante
Image: OCN
In the confines of high school, where love is a complex game, Cha Ji-woo, a shy student harboring a secret crush, is thrown into an unlikely alliance with Lee Ro-ah, the popular yet aloof senior
Love Class
Image: tvN
A chilling prophecy casts a shadow over Korea as people begin to receive visions of their impending demise
Hellbound
Image: Netflix
In a dystopian future where Earth is ravaged by desertification, a team of astronauts embarks on a perilous mission to a lunar base, carrying the weight of humanity's survival on their shoulders
The Silent Sea
Image: Netflix
Yoon Ji-woo, a woman hardened by betrayal and loss, infiltrates the police force, her true identity concealed under the guise of an undercover agent
My Name
Image: Netflix
Armed with a unique ability to see and battle the fantastical creatures known as jellies, Ahn Eun-young, a dedicated school nurse, takes on a new assignment at a high school shrouded in mystery
The School Nurse Files
Image: Netflix
In the labyrinthine alleys of Seoul, Yoon Jong-woo, a newcomer to the bustling city, seeks refuge in the dilapidated Eden Goshiwon, a cheap hostel teeming with peculiar residents
Strangers from Hell
Image: OCN
Under the oppressive yoke of Japanese occupation, Kim Woo-jin, a gifted playwright, and Yun Sim Deok, a talented soprano, find themselves drawn to each other amidst the turmoil of their time