july 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 short K-dramas you need to watch

Pujya Doss

In the harsh era of Japanese rule, a band of defiant outlaws led by the indomitable Lee Yoon rises against the oppressive regime, their daring exploits becoming a beacon of hope for the oppressed people of Gando

Image: KBS2

Song of the Bandits

When life throws them lemons, two down-on-their-luck friends, Lee Joon-Sung, a soccer player, and Song Jae-Hyo, a medical student take a chance on a deal that could change their fortunes forever

Image: SBS

The Deal

Driven by a searing thirst for vengeance, Kim Ji-yong enters the police academy, a wolf in sheep's clothing, determined to bring his mother's killers to justice

Vigilante

Image: OCN

In the confines of high school, where love is a complex game, Cha Ji-woo, a shy student harboring a secret crush, is thrown into an unlikely alliance with Lee Ro-ah, the popular yet aloof senior

Image: tvN

Love Class

A chilling prophecy casts a shadow over Korea as people begin to receive visions of their impending demise

Hellbound

Image: Netflix

In a dystopian future where Earth is ravaged by desertification, a team of astronauts embarks on a perilous mission to a lunar base, carrying the weight of humanity's survival on their shoulders

The Silent Sea

Image: Netflix

Yoon Ji-woo, a woman hardened by betrayal and loss, infiltrates the police force, her true identity concealed under the guise of an undercover agent

My Name

Image: Netflix

Armed with a unique ability to see and battle the fantastical creatures known as jellies, Ahn Eun-young, a dedicated school nurse, takes on a new assignment at a high school shrouded in mystery

The School Nurse Files

Image: Netflix

In the labyrinthine alleys of Seoul, Yoon Jong-woo, a newcomer to the bustling city, seeks refuge in the dilapidated Eden Goshiwon, a cheap hostel teeming with peculiar residents

Strangers from Hell

Image: OCN

Under the oppressive yoke of Japanese occupation, Kim Woo-jin, a gifted playwright, and Yun Sim Deok, a talented soprano, find themselves drawn to each other amidst the turmoil of their time

The Hymn of Death

Image: SBS

