10 Short Must-Watch K-dramas

Sugandha Srivastava

july 02, 2023

Entertainment

A high school student magically travels back in time to the Joseon era and falls in love with a king

Splash Splash Love

Source: MBC

A scholar from the Joseon era time travels to the present and meets an aspiring actress, creating a romantic and time-crossed love story

Queen and I

Source:tvN

A veterinarian and a chaebol heir find themselves living together, leading to unexpected romance and heartwarming moments

Noble, My Love

Source: Naver TV Cast 

The lives of three talented young musicians become intertwined after an accident, testing their passion for music and determination to succeed

Page Turner

Source: KBS2

Two women with the same name but different personalities navigate love, career, and self-discovery in a story filled with twists and turns

Another Miss Oh

Source: tvN

A young nun impersonates her twin brother in a famous idol group, leading to hilarious situations and complicated relationships

You're Beautiful

Source: SBS

A tomboyish girl disguises herself as a boy to work in a coffee shop, where she falls in love with the café's owner, creating a delightful romantic comedy

Coffee Prince

Source: MBC

A young woman juggles her career, love life, and personal growth while encountering various charming and supportive men along the way

Go Ho's Starry Night

Source: SBS Plus

A woman who can see ghosts crosses paths with a CEO who is haunted by spirits, leading to an unconventional and spooky romance

The Master's Sun

Source: SBS

A one-night stand between a chaebol heir and a nutritionist leads to unexpected consequences and a second chance at love

My Secret Romance

Source: OCN

