A high school student magically travels back in time to the Joseon era and falls in love with a king
Splash Splash Love
Source: MBC
A scholar from the Joseon era time travels to the present and meets an aspiring actress, creating a romantic and time-crossed love story
Queen and I
Source:tvN
A veterinarian and a chaebol heir find themselves living together, leading to unexpected romance and heartwarming moments
Noble, My Love
Source: Naver TV Cast
The lives of three talented young musicians become intertwined after an accident, testing their passion for music and determination to succeed
Page Turner
Source: KBS2
Two women with the same name but different personalities navigate love, career, and self-discovery in a story filled with twists and turns
Another Miss Oh
Source: tvN
A young nun impersonates her twin brother in a famous idol group, leading to hilarious situations and complicated relationships
You're Beautiful
Source: SBS
A tomboyish girl disguises herself as a boy to work in a coffee shop, where she falls in love with the café's owner, creating a delightful romantic comedy
Coffee Prince
Source: MBC
A young woman juggles her career, love life, and personal growth while encountering various charming and supportive men along the way
Go Ho's Starry Night
Source: SBS Plus
A woman who can see ghosts crosses paths with a CEO who is haunted by spirits, leading to an unconventional and spooky romance
The Master's Sun
Source: SBS
A one-night stand between a chaebol heir and a nutritionist leads to unexpected consequences and a second chance at love
My Secret Romance
Source: OCN