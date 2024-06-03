10 shows for couples to binge-watch

Follow the New York-based gang and guest stars, including Bruce Willis and Winona Ryer - through dating, marriage, work, and more!
Friends
Image: IMDB
Mindy Kaling's sitcom charts the trials and tribulations of awkward teenager Devi's high school antics. No matter how long it's been since your school years, this show will keep any couple laughing
Never Have I Ever
Image: IMDB
Creepy, quirky, cute - this sci-fi phenomenon follows a group of young friends and the mysteries they uncover. Settle in for four seasons of '80s vibes, supernatural happenings, and a classic soundtrack
Stranger Things
Image: IMDB
Sexy, funny, and quirky, this is Jane Austen after hours. Leave your pride and prejudice at the door
Bridgerton
Image: IMDB
This reality show, where couples get engaged in pods before seeing each other, is full of drama and gossip. Watching the TV couples adapt to real life and love may make you grateful to be on the other side of the screen
Love Is Blind
Image: IMDB
Charting the movements of a serial killer obsessed with love, what this series lacks in romance, it makes up for in campy drama. Dark and full of twists, you'll be on the edge of your seat
You
Image: IMDB
Running for six seasons, this quirky sitcom follows a group of students at a shambolic community college. This surreal show will appeal to couples looking for something a little different
Community
Image: IMDB
Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark centers on a financial planner who gets involved with money laundering and the drug trade. Perfect for couples that love suspense, drama, and twists
Ozark
Image: IMDB
Curl up and get stuck into the chaotic hijinks of the Rose family. Forced to relocate following the loss of their fortune, these quirky characters will draw both you and your partner in
Schitt's Creek
Image: IMDB
This sitcom focuses on the romantic life of Ted Mosby and his best friends. Unfurling as flashbacks that Ted describes to his children, you'll be as hooked as they are