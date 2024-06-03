Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Entertainment 

june 3, 2024

10 shows for couples to binge-watch

Follow the New York-based gang and guest stars, including Bruce Willis and Winona Ryer - through dating, marriage, work, and more!

Friends

Image: IMDB 

Mindy Kaling's sitcom charts the trials and tribulations of awkward teenager Devi's high school antics. No matter how long it's been since your school years, this show will keep any couple laughing

Never Have I Ever

Image: IMDB 

Creepy, quirky, cute - this sci-fi phenomenon follows a group of young friends and the mysteries they uncover. Settle in for four seasons of '80s vibes, supernatural happenings, and a classic soundtrack

Stranger Things

Image: IMDB 

Sexy, funny, and quirky, this is Jane Austen after hours. Leave your pride and prejudice at the door

Bridgerton

Image: IMDB 

This reality show, where couples get engaged in pods before seeing each other, is full of drama and gossip. Watching the TV couples adapt to real life and love may make you grateful to be on the other side of the screen

Love Is Blind

Image: IMDB 

Charting the movements of a serial killer obsessed with love, what this series lacks in romance, it makes up for in campy drama. Dark and full of twists, you'll be on the edge of your seat

You

Image: IMDB 

Running for six seasons, this quirky sitcom follows a group of students at a shambolic community college. This surreal show will appeal to couples looking for something a little different

Community

Image: IMDB 

Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark centers on a financial planner who gets involved with money laundering and the drug trade. Perfect for couples that love suspense, drama, and twists

Ozark

Image: IMDB 

Curl up and get stuck into the chaotic hijinks of the Rose family. Forced to relocate following the loss of their fortune, these quirky characters will draw both you and your partner in

Schitt's Creek

Image: IMDB 

This sitcom focuses on the romantic life of Ted Mosby and his best friends. Unfurling as flashbacks that Ted describes to his children, you'll be as hooked as they are

How I Met Your Mother

Image: IMDB 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here