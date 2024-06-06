Heading 3
10 shows to watch if you liked Delhi Crime
Raveena Tandon stars in this gripping crime series, following honest police officers investigating a teen’s rape case
Aranyak
Image: Imdb
Inspired by real-life scams, this series sheds light on young con artists duping people with phone scams
Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega
Image: Imdb
This interesting series delves into a police officer’s investigation of a journalist, leading him into a dark underworld
Paatal Lok
Image: Imdb
This crime thriller follows a brave woman on an undercover mission to nab a drug lord, diving into a mysterious and suspenseful investigation
She
Image: Imdb
Sushmita Sen shines in this series, portraying a wife turned drug lord protector, uncovering truths while battling the dangerous underworld
Image: Imdb
Aarya
This thrilling series is about a former mentor and student duo pitted against each other in a game of cat and mouse
Asur
Image: Imdb
This series, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is about balancing his life as an NIA agent with his family responsibilities, offering a mix of humor and drama
The Family Man
Image: Imdb
R. Madhavan, as the lead in this series, showcases a father’s desperate attempt to save his son’s life, battling against time
Breathe
Image: Imdb
Sacred Games
Image: Imdb
This acclaimed series follows an honest Mumbai cop’s quest to stop gangsters from destroying the city
This hit series delves into the power struggles of a mafia boss and his ambitious son, capturing the essence of crime and family dynamics
Mirzapur
Image: Imdb
