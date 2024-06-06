Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

june 06, 2024

10 shows to watch if you liked Delhi Crime

Raveena Tandon stars in this gripping crime series, following honest police officers investigating a teen’s rape case

Aranyak

Inspired by real-life scams, this series sheds light on young con artists duping people with phone scams

Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega

This interesting series delves into a police officer’s investigation of a journalist, leading him into a dark underworld

Paatal Lok

This crime thriller follows a brave woman on an undercover mission to nab a drug lord, diving into a mysterious and suspenseful investigation

She

Sushmita Sen shines in this series, portraying a wife turned drug lord protector, uncovering truths while battling the dangerous underworld

Aarya

This thrilling series is about a former mentor and student duo pitted against each other in a game of cat and mouse

Asur

This series, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is about balancing his life as an NIA agent with his family responsibilities, offering a mix of humor and drama

The Family Man

R. Madhavan, as the lead in this series, showcases a father’s desperate attempt to save his son’s life, battling against time

Breathe

Sacred Games

This acclaimed series follows an honest Mumbai cop’s quest to stop gangsters from destroying the city

This hit series delves into the power struggles of a mafia boss and his ambitious son, capturing the essence of crime and family dynamics

Mirzapur

