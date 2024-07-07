Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
ENTERTAINMENT
july 07, 2024
10 Shows to Watch If You Love F.R.I.E.N.D.S
A show with similar friend group dynamics set in New York City, "How I Met Your Mother" offers a mix of humor and heartfelt moments
How I Met Your Mother
Image Source: IMDb
"The Big Bang Theory" features an ensemble cast with strong friendships, geeky humor, and a focus on both personal and professional lives
The Big Bang Theory
Image Source: IMDb
"Scrubs" portrays a tight-knit group of friends and colleagues, blending comedy and drama while showcasing character development over time
Scrubs
Image Source: IMDb
"New Girl" follows a quirky group of friends living together, exploring romantic and platonic relationships with witty and light-hearted humor
New Girl
Image Source: IMDb
"Parks and Recreation" is an ensemble comedy with heartwarming moments, unique and lovable characters, and themes of workplace and friendship
Image Source: IMDb
Parks and Recreation
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" features strong friendships among colleagues, quick-witted humor, and a balance of comedy with serious moments
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Image Source: IMDb
"Will & Grace" showcases iconic friendships and comedy, set in New York City, with a blend of humor and emotional depth
Will & Grace
Image Source: IMDb
"That '70s Show" is about a group of friends hanging out and growing up, offering a nostalgic and humorous look at strong character bonds
That '70s Show
Image Source: IMDb
Cougar Town
Image Source: IMDb
"Cougar Town" focuses on a close-knit group of friends, blending comedy with sentimental moments and emphasizing strong character relationships
"Community" follows a diverse group of friends in a school setting, known for its creative and meta humor, and emphasis on friendship and personal growth
Community
Image Source: IMDb
