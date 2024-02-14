Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
February 14, 2024
10 Sid Malhotra films to Watch on V-Day
Sidharth, along with Varun and Alia, debuted with this film. This film is a perfect watch on the day of love
SOTY
Image: IMDb
Meeta and Nikhil’s love story is a chaotic one! Ironically, it was released during Valentine's Week in 2014
Image: IMDb
Hasee Toh Phasee
This is a blockbuster revenge saga starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sid Malhotra
Image: IMDb
Ek Villain
Kapoor and Sons was applauded for its realistic family drama. The film stars Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth in pivotal roles, along with Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor
Kapoor & Sons
Image: IMDb
This is a film adorned with flashbacks and flash-forwards showcasing the challenges in Jay’s life in various phases of his life
Baar Baar Dekho
Image: IMDb
Ittefaq is an edge-of-the-seat thriller with engulfing suspense and an intriguing plot. Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna, and Sidharth in pivotal roles
Ittefaq
Image: IMDb
Jabariya Jodi is a story about a goon who kidnaps grooms and forces them into marriage. Sidharth is paired alongside Parineeti Chopra in this one
Jabariya Jodi
Image: IMDb
A Gentleman
Image: IMDb
The film is an action comedy revolving around Rishi and Gaurav, with extremely different personalities. Sidharth and Jacqueline’s chemistry was appreciated in this film
An Indian undercover spy goes on a lethal mission in the 1970s to uncover a secret nuclear weapon program located in Pakistan. Rashmika Mandanna is paired alongside Sidharth
Mission Majnu
Image: IMDb
Shershah
Image: IMDb
The film is a tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, showcasing his valor and bravery. The story also showcases Vikram and Dimple’s love story. The film starred Kiara Advani and Sidharth in lead roles
