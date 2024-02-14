Heading 3

February 14, 2024

10 Sid Malhotra films to Watch on V-Day

Sidharth, along with Varun and Alia, debuted with this film. This film is a perfect watch on the day of love

SOTY

Image: IMDb

Meeta and Nikhil’s love story is a chaotic one! Ironically, it was released during Valentine's Week in 2014

Image: IMDb

Hasee Toh Phasee

This is a blockbuster revenge saga starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sid Malhotra

Image: IMDb

Ek Villain

Kapoor and Sons was applauded for its realistic family drama. The film stars Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth in pivotal roles, along with Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor

Kapoor & Sons

Image: IMDb

This is a film adorned with flashbacks and flash-forwards showcasing the challenges in Jay’s life in various phases of his life

Baar Baar Dekho

Image: IMDb

Ittefaq is an edge-of-the-seat thriller with engulfing suspense and an intriguing plot. Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna, and Sidharth in pivotal roles

Ittefaq

Image: IMDb

Jabariya Jodi is a story about a goon who kidnaps grooms and forces them into marriage. Sidharth is paired alongside Parineeti Chopra in this one

Jabariya Jodi

Image: IMDb

 A Gentleman

Image: IMDb

The film is an action comedy revolving around Rishi and Gaurav, with extremely different personalities. Sidharth and Jacqueline’s chemistry was appreciated in this film

An Indian undercover spy goes on a lethal mission in the 1970s to uncover a secret nuclear weapon program located in Pakistan. Rashmika Mandanna is paired alongside Sidharth 

Mission Majnu

Image: IMDb

Shershah

Image: IMDb

The film is a tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, showcasing his valor and bravery. The story also showcases Vikram and Dimple’s love story. The film starred Kiara Advani and Sidharth in lead roles

