10 Signs You're Addicted to K-dramas
Gotta see what happens next! Cliffhangers leave you needing more episodes
Can't stop watching
Sleep? Maybe later. You watch whole shows in one sitting
Drama marathons rule
You use fun Korean words like "oppa" and cheer with "fighting!"
Talking Koreanish
Watching dramas becomes your favorite thing to do
K-dramas take over
You know the best shows, actors, and all the fun trivia
K-drama brainiac
Free time? Perfect for catching up on your K-drama queue
Weekend drama fests
K-dramas make you dream of a trip to South Korea
Seoul calling!
Your phone is filled with photos of your favorite Korean actors
Oppa overload
Catchy Korean drama songs are your new favorite tunes
K-drama jams on repeat
When a drama ends, you feel empty and need a new one to start
Lost after the finale
