Pujya Doss

july 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 Signs You're Addicted to K-dramas

Gotta see what happens next! Cliffhangers leave you needing more episodes

Image credits: tvN

Can't stop watching

Sleep? Maybe later. You watch whole shows in one sitting

Image credits: tvN

Drama marathons rule

You use fun Korean words like "oppa" and cheer with "fighting!"

Talking Koreanish

Image credits: tvN

Watching dramas becomes your favorite thing to do

K-dramas take over

Image credits: tvN

You know the best shows, actors, and all the fun trivia

K-drama brainiac

Image credits: tvN

Free time? Perfect for catching up on your K-drama queue

Weekend drama fests

Image credits: tvN

K-dramas make you dream of a trip to South Korea

Seoul calling!

Image credits: tvN

Your phone is filled with photos of your favorite Korean actors

Oppa overload

Image credits: tvN

Catchy Korean drama songs are your new favorite tunes

K-drama jams on repeat

Image credits: tvN

When a drama ends, you feel empty and need a new one to start

Lost after the finale

Image credits: tvN

