Pujya Doss

may 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 Signs You've Officially Fallen Deep into the K-pop Hole

You can sing along to every B-side track, even the one your bias barely remembers

Image: JYP Entertainment

Your playlist is 98% Korean

You dream in romanized Korean and can decipher basic phrases on variety shows

Image: JYP Entertainment

Learning Hangul becomes your new hobby

The grocery store checkout line becomes your personal stage for "TT" by TWICE

Random dance challenges erupt anywhere

Image: JYP Entertainment

Every comeback means a new addition to your ever-growing collection

Your bank account weeps for light sticks

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fancams, fan art, and endless comeback discussions dominate your timeline

Your social media feeds are a K-pop shrine

Image: SM Entertainment

Age is just a number, especially when it comes to distinguishing your favorite K-pop groups

You can tell the difference between 17 and 18 year olds

Image: YG Entertainment

You've incorporated Korean exclamations into your everyday vocabulary

"Daebak" and "fighting!" become your go-to phrases

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

You've graduated from instant ramen to mastering authentic Korean dishes

Kimchi fridges become a badge of honor

Image: SM Entertainment

Staying up late to watch live streams and vote on music shows is a regular occurrence

Sleep deprivation is your new normal

Image: YG Entertainment

Anyone who throws shade at your bias group better watch out – you'll be ready to unleash a storm of well-researched tweets.

You defend your faves like they're family

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

