10 Signs You've Officially Fallen Deep into the K-pop Hole
You can sing along to every B-side track, even the one your bias barely remembers
Image: JYP Entertainment
Your playlist is 98% Korean
You dream in romanized Korean and can decipher basic phrases on variety shows
Image: JYP Entertainment
Learning Hangul becomes your new hobby
The grocery store checkout line becomes your personal stage for "TT" by TWICE
Random dance challenges erupt anywhere
Image: JYP Entertainment
Every comeback means a new addition to your ever-growing collection
Your bank account weeps for light sticks
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fancams, fan art, and endless comeback discussions dominate your timeline
Your social media feeds are a K-pop shrine
Image: SM Entertainment
Age is just a number, especially when it comes to distinguishing your favorite K-pop groups
You can tell the difference between 17 and 18 year olds
Image: YG Entertainment
You've incorporated Korean exclamations into your everyday vocabulary
"Daebak" and "fighting!" become your go-to phrases
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
You've graduated from instant ramen to mastering authentic Korean dishes
Kimchi fridges become a badge of honor
Image: SM Entertainment
Staying up late to watch live streams and vote on music shows is a regular occurrence
Sleep deprivation is your new normal
Image: YG Entertainment
Anyone who throws shade at your bias group better watch out – you'll be ready to unleash a storm of well-researched tweets.
You defend your faves like they're family
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC