Pujya Doss

MARCH 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 Signs You've Officially Fallen Down the K-pop Rabbit Hole

From upbeat hits to emotional ballads, your music library reflects your newfound love for Korean music.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Your playlist is all K-pop

You can differentiate members, recognize their voices, and even know their birthdays!

Image: YG Entertainment 

You know more than just their names

You've started picking up basic phrases and singing along to Korean lyrics, even if you don't understand everything.

Learning Korean (kind of)

Image: SM Entertainment 

You see a catchy K-pop dance and can't resist learning the moves, even if it's just in your room.

The dance challenge itch

Image: RBW 

Your feeds are filled with fan content, updates from your favorite groups, and maybe even some memes.

Social media is flooded with K-pop

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

You proudly own a lightstick, the official fan accessory, and wave it with enthusiasm at concerts (or even in your living room).

Lightstick obsession

Image: YG Entertainment 

You've ventured into the world of Korean dramas, often starring your favorite idols, and can't get enough.

K-dramas are your new favorite thing

Image: SM Entertainment 

Your interest in K-pop expands to learning about Korean culture, food, and traditions.

Learning about Korean culture

Image: RBW 

You've come to terms with the ever-changing hairstyles and colorful hair dye in K-pop.

"Wait, that's not their real hair ?" phase

Image: FNC Entertainment

You're always ready to explain the appeal of K-pop and politely challenge any negativity towards the genre or your favorite groups.

Defending K-pop with passion

Image: Pledis Entertainment

