10 Signs You've Officially Fallen Down the K-pop Rabbit Hole
From upbeat hits to emotional ballads, your music library reflects your newfound love for Korean music.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Your playlist is all K-pop
Image: YG Entertainment
You know more than just their names
You've started picking up basic phrases and singing along to Korean lyrics, even if you don't understand everything.
Learning Korean (kind of)
Image: SM Entertainment
You see a catchy K-pop dance and can't resist learning the moves, even if it's just in your room.
The dance challenge itch
Image: RBW
Your feeds are filled with fan content, updates from your favorite groups, and maybe even some memes.
Social media is flooded with K-pop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
You proudly own a lightstick, the official fan accessory, and wave it with enthusiasm at concerts (or even in your living room).
Lightstick obsession
Image: YG Entertainment
You've ventured into the world of Korean dramas, often starring your favorite idols, and can't get enough.
K-dramas are your new favorite thing
Image: SM Entertainment
Your interest in K-pop expands to learning about Korean culture, food, and traditions.
Learning about Korean culture
Image: RBW
You've come to terms with the ever-changing hairstyles and colorful hair dye in K-pop.
"Wait, that's not their real hair ?" phase
Image: FNC Entertainment
You're always ready to explain the appeal of K-pop and politely challenge any negativity towards the genre or your favorite groups.
Defending K-pop with passion
Image: Pledis Entertainment