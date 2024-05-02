Heading 3
MAY 02, 2024
10 Singers who also acted in movies
Popular Singer Mohit Chauhan recently made his first appearance in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila playing a local Sikh singer
Mohit Chauhan
Video: Mohit Chauhan's Instagram
Sonu Nigam made his acting debut in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. However, the movie was a huge disaster at the ticket window
Sonu Nigam
Image: Sonu Nigam's Instagram
Himesh Reshamiya
Image: Himesh Reshamiya's Instagram
Besides his singing career, Himesh Reshamiya keeps acting in his home production movies. To name a few, the list includes- Karzz, The Expose, Khiladi 786, Teraa Suroor and others
Honey Singh acted in Himesh Reshamiya's The Xpose. However, the movie failed to make any mark
Honey Singh
Image: Honey Singh's Instagram
Aditya Narayan worked as a child artist in movies like Pardes, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Rangeela and later acted in a horror movie- Shaapit
Image: IMDB
Aditya Narayan
Legendary Singer Kishore Kumar worked as an actor in many movies. Some of them include Tamasha, Naukari, Dhake Ki Malmal, Mem Sahib, Parivar, Do Dooni Chaar, and Padosan among others
Kishore Kumar
Image: IMDB
Besides singing, Shirley Setia has also acted in movies like Maska, Nikamma, and Krishna Vrinda Vihari
Shirley Setia
Image: Shirley Setia's Instagram
Arjun Kanungo
Image: Arjun Kanungo's Instagram
Singer Arjun Kanungo is popular for his music, however, his acting debut didn't make any mark. He debuted with Salman Khan's Radhe which opened to very poor reviews
Meiyang Chang
Image: Meiyang Chang’s Instagram
Chang has worked in many movies. Some of them includes- Sultan, Badmaash Company, and Bharat among others
Rapper Badshah is very successful in his singing career. However, his acting debut couldn't attract the crowd. The rapper acted in Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandani Shafakhana
Badshah
Image: Badshah's Instagram
