MAY  02, 2024

10 Singers who also acted in movies

Popular Singer Mohit Chauhan recently made his first appearance in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila playing a local Sikh singer

Mohit Chauhan 

Video: Mohit Chauhan's Instagram 

Sonu Nigam made his acting debut in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. However, the movie was a huge disaster at the ticket window 

Sonu Nigam 

Image: Sonu Nigam's Instagram

Himesh Reshamiya

Image: Himesh Reshamiya's Instagram 

Besides his singing career, Himesh Reshamiya keeps acting in his home production movies. To name a few, the list includes- Karzz, The Expose, Khiladi 786, Teraa Suroor and others 

Honey Singh acted in Himesh Reshamiya's The Xpose. However, the movie failed to make any mark 

 Honey Singh

Image: Honey Singh's Instagram 

Aditya Narayan worked as a child artist in movies like Pardes, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Rangeela and later acted in a horror movie- Shaapit 

Image: IMDB 

Aditya Narayan 

Legendary Singer Kishore Kumar worked as an actor in many movies. Some of them include Tamasha, Naukari, Dhake Ki Malmal, Mem Sahib, Parivar, Do Dooni Chaar, and Padosan among others 

Kishore Kumar 

Image: IMDB 

Besides singing, Shirley Setia has also acted in movies like Maska, Nikamma, and Krishna Vrinda Vihari 

Shirley Setia

Image: Shirley Setia's Instagram 

Arjun Kanungo 

Image: Arjun Kanungo's Instagram 

Singer Arjun Kanungo is popular for his music, however, his acting debut didn't make any mark. He debuted with Salman Khan's Radhe which opened to very poor reviews 

Meiyang Chang 

Image: Meiyang Chang’s Instagram 

Chang has worked in many movies. Some of them includes- Sultan, Badmaash Company, and Bharat among others 

Rapper Badshah is very successful in his singing career. However, his acting debut couldn't attract the crowd. The rapper acted in Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandani Shafakhana 

Badshah 

Image: Badshah's Instagram 

