Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
september 18, 2023
10 Single Parents of Bollywood
Karan Johar is a proud parent to twins Yash and Roohi, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2017
Karan Johar
Image Source: Karan Johar's Instagram
This Bollywood diva is single-handedly raising her two daughters Renee and Alisah whom she adopted in 2000 and 2010 respectively. She took this decision at a time when it was quite unconventional
Sushmita Sen
Image Source: Sushmita Sen's Instagram
In 2016, Tusshar Kapoor welcomed his son Laksshya Kapoor via surrogacy
Image Source: Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram
Tusshar Kapoor
Despite many obstacles, Shweta Tiwari is a fearless and incredible parent to her children Palak and Reyansh
Shweta Tiwari
Image Source: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram
Amrita Singh
Image Source: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Amrita Singh is a proud and loving parent to daughter Sara and son Ibrahim whom she shares with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan
Karisma Kapoor
Image Source: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
After separating from Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor is raising daughter Samaira and son Kiaan on her own
Neena Gupta
Image Source: Neena Gupta's Instagram
Neena Gupta had her only child Masaba with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in 1989 out of wedlock. The actress has broken all the taboos by successfully raising her daughter to be India's one of the best and youngest fashion designers
Like her brother, Ekta Kapoor is also a doting parent of her son Ravie whom she welcomed in 2019 via surrogacy
Ekta Kapoor
Image Source: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram
Kabir Bedi's daughter Pooja Bedi thrived to be a single parent to her children Alaya and Omar whom she shares with ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala
Pooja Bedi
Image Source: Pooja Bedi's Instagram
In 1995, Raveena Tandon took the fearless decision of becoming a single parent to adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya who were 11 and 8 years old at the time
Raveena Tandon
Image Source: Raveena Tandon's Instagram
Pinkvilla
Source
Image Source: Karan Johar's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.