Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

september 18, 2023

10 Single Parents of Bollywood

Karan Johar is a proud parent to twins Yash and Roohi, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2017

Karan Johar

Image Source: Karan Johar's Instagram

This Bollywood diva is single-handedly raising her two daughters Renee and Alisah whom she adopted in 2000 and 2010 respectively. She took this decision at a time when it was quite unconventional 

Sushmita Sen 

Image Source: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

In 2016, Tusshar Kapoor welcomed his son Laksshya Kapoor via surrogacy

Image Source: Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor

Despite many obstacles, Shweta Tiwari is a fearless and incredible parent to her children Palak and Reyansh 

Shweta Tiwari

Image Source: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

Amrita Singh

 Image Source: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Amrita Singh is a proud and loving parent to daughter Sara and son Ibrahim whom she shares with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan 

Karisma Kapoor

Image Source: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

After separating from Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor is raising daughter Samaira and son Kiaan on her own 

Neena Gupta

Image Source: Neena Gupta's Instagram

Neena Gupta had her only child Masaba with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in 1989 out of wedlock. The actress has broken all the taboos by successfully raising her daughter to be India's one of the best and youngest fashion designers

Like her brother, Ekta Kapoor is also a doting parent of her son Ravie whom she welcomed in 2019 via surrogacy

Ekta Kapoor

 Image Source: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

Kabir Bedi's daughter Pooja Bedi thrived to be a single parent to her children Alaya and Omar whom she shares with ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala

Pooja Bedi

Image Source: Pooja Bedi's Instagram

In 1995, Raveena Tandon took the fearless decision of becoming a single parent to adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya who were 11 and 8 years old at the time 

Raveena Tandon

Image Source: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

