Sakshi Shelke

Lifestyle

MAY 16, 2025

10 Skincare Secrets Kiara Advani Follows


Kiara Advani confessed to Elle that she starts her day with a glass of water. She thinks good food and skincare habits are also important for good skin!

Water is Essential

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

According to Times Now, Kiara is an avid CTM follower, which stands for Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturizing. The actress swears by this routine, and it seems that it is working in her favor.

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

CTM Routine is the Key

Just like many desi people, Kiara also prefers opting for natural skincare products which include turmeric, honey, and aloe vera that seem to provide her the ultimate radiance, per DNA.

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Natural Products are the Way to Go!

A good sunscreen is a must for Kiara as she makes sure to protect her skin against those harmful UV rays, according to Elle.

Stock up on Those Sunscreens!

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

As per DNA outlet, Kiara's secret to glowing skin also lies in her getting a good and restful sleep. It can potentially avoid issues like dark circles and dull skin.

Good Sleep Matters

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

No matter how late it is, she always takes off her makeup because this proves to be an essential step in a good skincare routine, per India Times.

Always Take Off Your Makeup

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

DNA outlet notes that according to Kiara, a healthy lifestyle consisting of fresh fruits, veggies, lean protein, and healthy fats also plays a huge role in glowing skin.

Healthy Lifestyle is Important

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara told Elle that a good night skincare routine is very important since the skin repairs and heals itself at night.

A Night Time Skincare Regimen is a Must

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Zoom TV notes that Kiara uses ice massages to reduce puffiness and for healthy blood circulation, which is truly a game-changer in a skincare routine.

Ice’s Pivotal Contribution

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

No one aces a minimal makeup look better than Kiara. She opts to go with them as it allows her natural, effortless beauty to be in the spotlight, per DNA.

Beauty of Minimal Makeup

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

