Pujya Doss

may 31, 2024

Entertainment

10 Slice-of-Life K-dramas for a Feel-Good Watch

A young weightlifter finds love and friendship in the world of sports 

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Nostalgic tale of friends and family in a Seoul neighborhood during the late '80s 

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

A girl with low self-esteem undergoes plastic surgery and experiences university life 

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

Image: JTBC

A young woman with superhuman strength balances her job and love life 

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

Image: JTBC

The heartwarming lives of doctors and friends working in the same hospital 

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

A lawyer helps a once-famous trainer regain her health and self-confidence

Oh My Venus 

Image: KBS2

A young woman's life changes when she moves into a mansion with three rich cousins 

Cinderella and Four Knights 

Image: tvN

An amnesiac heir teams up with a quirky girl to navigate life and love 

Shopping King Louie 

Image: MBC

A comedic series about a webtoon artist's everyday life 

The Sound of Your Heart

Image: KBS2 Naver TV

Three friends run a guesthouse, facing hilarious situations and life challenges 

Welcome to Waikiki 

Image: JTBC

