10 Slice-of-Life K-dramas You Shouldn't Miss

Set in the late 1980s, this drama follows five friends and their families living in the same neighborhood. It's a heartwarming portrayal of friendship, family, and growing up
Reply 1988
A touching story of an older man and a young woman, both struggling with life's hardships. They form an unexpected bond, helping each other heal and find hope
My Mister
Centered on five doctors who have been friends since medical school, this drama beautifully balances their professional lives with personal stories of love, friendship, and music
Hospital Playlist
Set in the 1990s, this drama follows the intertwining lives of five friends as they navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of youth across two decades
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Set in a picturesque seaside village, this heartwarming drama follows a pragmatic dentist and a talented handyman as they form an unlikely bond while helping the residents with their problems, showcasing the beauty of small-town life and the power of community
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Following an underdog in the corporate world, this drama provides a realistic look at office life, highlighting the struggles and triumphs of employees
Misaeng: Incomplete Life
A nostalgic tale of first love and second chance, this drama follows two people who reunite years later and reminisce about their summer together, uncovering hidden feelings and secrets along the way
Our Beloved Summer
A story of revenge and dreams, it follows an ex-convict and his friends as they work to build a successful bar restaurant in Itaewon, challenging societal norms along the way
Itaewon Class
A heartfelt drama about four friends who chase their unfulfilled dreams despite societal setbacks, showcasing their journey from obscurity to achieving their goals
Fight for My Way
Three siblings in a small town yearn for a better life and personal fulfillment, each navigating their struggles and relationships in search of freedom and happiness