Pujya Doss

MARCH 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 Slow-burn K-dramas you need to watch

Slow-burn romance between a goblin and a mortal woman, unfolding across centuries. Beautifully crafted story with fantasy elements

Image: tvN

Goblin 

Gradual romance blossoms among childhood friends in a Seoul neighborhood. Heartfelt and nostalgic portrayal of love and friendship

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

Deliberate build-up of romance between a single mother and a kind-hearted man in a small town. Warm and touching

When the Camellia Blooms 

Image: KBS2

Friendship slowly evolves into romance among doctors, highlighting the importance of camaraderie and support. Heartwarming and genuine

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

Reluctant roommates navigate love and marriage, with relationships developing slowly but deeply. Thoughtful and realistic portrayal

Because This is My First Life 

Image: tvN

Subtle bond forms between a middle-aged man and a struggling woman, leading to healing and growth. Deeply moving and poignant

My Mister 

Image: tvN

Romance blooms gradually between a caregiver and a children's book author, overcoming emotional barriers. Visually stunning with complex characters

It's Okay Not to be Okay 

Image: tvN

Unlikely romance brews between a stuntwoman and a CEO, amidst magical body-swapping and family secrets. Classic slow-burn with humor and heart

Secret Garden 

Image: SBS

Tender romance develops between a librarian and a pharmacist, exploring the complexities of love and commitment. Genuine and heartwarming

One Spring Night 

Image: MBC

Slow-building romance between childhood friends takes unexpected turns, challenging societal norms. Intimate and emotionally resonant

Something in the Rain 

Image: JTBC

