10 Slow-burn K-dramas you need to watch
Slow-burn romance between a goblin and a mortal woman, unfolding across centuries. Beautifully crafted story with fantasy elements
Image: tvN
Goblin
Gradual romance blossoms among childhood friends in a Seoul neighborhood. Heartfelt and nostalgic portrayal of love and friendship
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Deliberate build-up of romance between a single mother and a kind-hearted man in a small town. Warm and touching
When the Camellia Blooms
Image: KBS2
Friendship slowly evolves into romance among doctors, highlighting the importance of camaraderie and support. Heartwarming and genuine
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
Reluctant roommates navigate love and marriage, with relationships developing slowly but deeply. Thoughtful and realistic portrayal
Because This is My First Life
Image: tvN
Subtle bond forms between a middle-aged man and a struggling woman, leading to healing and growth. Deeply moving and poignant
My Mister
Image: tvN
Romance blooms gradually between a caregiver and a children's book author, overcoming emotional barriers. Visually stunning with complex characters
It's Okay Not to be Okay
Image: tvN
Unlikely romance brews between a stuntwoman and a CEO, amidst magical body-swapping and family secrets. Classic slow-burn with humor and heart
Secret Garden
Image: SBS
Tender romance develops between a librarian and a pharmacist, exploring the complexities of love and commitment. Genuine and heartwarming
One Spring Night
Image: MBC
Click Here
Slow-building romance between childhood friends takes unexpected turns, challenging societal norms. Intimate and emotionally resonant
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC