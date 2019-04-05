Heading 3

 Moupriya Banerjee

june 16, 2024

10 smash-hit songs by BLACKPINK

This massive hit released in 2018 now has a whopping 2.2 billion views on YouTube and the song is about how the members continue to reign over K-pop while being unapologetically savage

Image: YG Entertainment

 DDU-DU-DDU-DU

Released on April 5, 2019, this electropop remains one of the best K-pop songs ever released with an impressive 1.9 billion YouTube views on its music video

Image: YG Entertainment

 Kill This Love

This EDM and Trap mixed pop anthem is all about how to stand up in the face of life’s daunting situation

Image: YG Entertainment

 How You Like That

This 2016 BLACKPINK song soared high on domestic and global music charts upon release and continues to be one of the massive hits from BLACKPINK

BOOMBAYAH

Image: YG Entertainment

This upbeat song is about how life is so unpredictable and so is love

AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST

Image: YG Entertainment

Featuring the American pop icon Selena Gomez, this chartbuster is one of the best all-English tracks from the four-piece K-pop sensation

Ice Cream

Image: YG Entertainment

When Pink Venom was released in 2022, it broke the internet, becoming the trendy song at that time

 Pink Venom

Image: YG Entertainment

WHISTLE is the B-side track from BLACKPINK’s debut single album Square One and this song remains one of the group’s major hits with 891 million music video views

 WHISTLE

Image: YG Entertainment

This chart-topping song by BLACKPINK is an anthem for all the fans who can’t help falling in love despite knowing when it’s not good

 Lovesick Girls

Image: SBS

Released in 2022, Shut Down is the group’s last song in a while and it is still streamed by fans all over the world

Shut Down

Image: SBS

