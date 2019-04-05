10 smash-hit songs by BLACKPINK
This massive hit released in 2018 now has a whopping 2.2 billion views on YouTube and the song is about how the members continue to reign over K-pop while being unapologetically savage
Image: YG Entertainment
DDU-DU-DDU-DU
Released on April 5, 2019, this electropop remains one of the best K-pop songs ever released with an impressive 1.9 billion YouTube views on its music video
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love
This EDM and Trap mixed pop anthem is all about how to stand up in the face of life’s daunting situation
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That
This 2016 BLACKPINK song soared high on domestic and global music charts upon release and continues to be one of the massive hits from BLACKPINK
BOOMBAYAH
Image: YG Entertainment
This upbeat song is about how life is so unpredictable and so is love
AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST
Image: YG Entertainment
Featuring the American pop icon Selena Gomez, this chartbuster is one of the best all-English tracks from the four-piece K-pop sensation
Ice Cream
Image: YG Entertainment
When Pink Venom was released in 2022, it broke the internet, becoming the trendy song at that time
Pink Venom
Image: YG Entertainment
WHISTLE is the B-side track from BLACKPINK’s debut single album Square One and this song remains one of the group’s major hits with 891 million music video views
WHISTLE
Image: YG Entertainment
This chart-topping song by BLACKPINK is an anthem for all the fans who can’t help falling in love despite knowing when it’s not good
Lovesick Girls
Image: SBS
Click Here
Released in 2022, Shut Down is the group’s last song in a while and it is still streamed by fans all over the world
Shut Down
Image: SBS