10 Smooth and Dreamy
K-pop Tracks
Jin's velvety vocals shine in this dreamy ballad, transporting listeners to a celestial realm. "Moon" whispers comfort and love, a lullaby from the heart
"Moon" by Jin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IU's soothing voice paired with G-Dragon's rap creates a palette of emotions. This smooth track is a dreamy canvas of self-discovery
"Palette" by IU ft. G-Dragon:
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
Yeri's gentle vocals in "Dear Diary" paint a dreamy landscape. The smooth melody reflects introspection, inviting listeners into a world of personal reflections
"Dear Diary" by Yeri (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment.
ATEEZ's dreamy masterpiece, "Eternal Sunshine," blends lush harmonies and a serene melody. The track sweeps you into a tranquil realm, leaving a sense of enchantment
"Eternal Sunshine" by ATEEZ:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
iKON's "Love Scenario" is a smooth journey through love's stages. With a dreamy melody and sentimental lyrics, it captivates with a sweet nostalgia
"Love Scenario" by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment.
J-Hope's "Daydream" invites you to a vibrant daydream with its smooth flow and whimsical beats. This track is a fantasy escape into a world of creativity
"Daydream" by J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
WayV's "Love Talk" is a sultry and smooth R&B gem. The dreamy vocals and seductive beats create an atmosphere of romance and allure
"Love Talk" by WayV:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Taeyang's soulful vocals in "Eyes, Nose, Lips" deliver a smooth and emotive ballad. The dreamy melody carries a sense of longing and passion
"Eyes, Nose, Lips" by Taeyang:
Image: YG Entertainment.
V's "Sweet Night" is a dreamy soundtrack to tranquility. The smooth vocals and acoustic arrangement create a comforting, serene ambiance
"Sweet Night" by V (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Ten's mesmerizing "Dream in a Dream" offers a journey into serenity. The ethereal soundscape and graceful choreography evoke a dreamlike trance
"Dream in a Dream" by Ten (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment.