Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 20, 2023

Entertainment

10 Smooth and Dreamy
K-pop Tracks

Jin's velvety vocals shine in this dreamy ballad, transporting listeners to a celestial realm. "Moon" whispers comfort and love, a lullaby from the heart

"Moon" by Jin (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IU's soothing voice paired with G-Dragon's rap creates a palette of emotions. This smooth track is a dreamy canvas of self-discovery

"Palette" by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

Yeri's gentle vocals in "Dear Diary" paint a dreamy landscape. The smooth melody reflects introspection, inviting listeners into a world of personal reflections

"Dear Diary" by Yeri (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment.

ATEEZ's dreamy masterpiece, "Eternal Sunshine," blends lush harmonies and a serene melody. The track sweeps you into a tranquil realm, leaving a sense of enchantment

"Eternal Sunshine" by ATEEZ: 

Image: KQ Entertainment.

iKON's "Love Scenario" is a smooth journey through love's stages. With a dreamy melody and sentimental lyrics, it captivates with a sweet nostalgia

"Love Scenario" by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

J-Hope's "Daydream" invites you to a vibrant daydream with its smooth flow and whimsical beats. This track is a fantasy escape into a world of creativity

"Daydream" by J-Hope (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

WayV's "Love Talk" is a sultry and smooth R&B gem. The dreamy vocals and seductive beats create an atmosphere of romance and allure

"Love Talk" by WayV: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Taeyang's soulful vocals in "Eyes, Nose, Lips" deliver a smooth and emotive ballad. The dreamy melody carries a sense of longing and passion

"Eyes, Nose, Lips" by Taeyang: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

V's "Sweet Night" is a dreamy soundtrack to tranquility. The smooth vocals and acoustic arrangement create a comforting, serene ambiance

"Sweet Night" by V (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Ten's mesmerizing "Dream in a Dream" offers a journey into serenity. The ethereal soundscape and graceful choreography evoke a dreamlike trance

"Dream in a Dream" by Ten (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here