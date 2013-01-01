10 songs by female K-pop artists that achieved PAK
Park Bom from 2NE1 was one of the most popular artists of her time. Released in 2011, her solo song reached incredible heights, solidifying her stance in the realm of K-pop.
Image: D-Nation Entertainment
Don’t Cry- Park Bom
Lee Hyori remains one of the prominent names in the K-pop industry. Penned by herself, she released the jazz track in 2013 took the top spots in the South Korean charts.
Image: Mnet Media
Miss Korea - Lee Hyori
Yoon Mirae performed the song which serves as the OST for the K-drama, Master’s Sun in 2013. Apart from a PAK it also reached #1 in Billboard's Korea K-Pop Hot 100.
Image: Yoon Mirae Twitter
Touch Love - Yoon Mirae
Heize released her digital single track in 2016 and it instantly grabbed the top spots across every South Korean chart. It gained an All-Kill and later went on to achieve a PAK.
Image: P Nation
Star - Heize
Sunmi released the song in 2018 which is the title track from her album, Warning which received an all-kill on six domestic charts. It was one of the most successful albums of her career.
Image: Abyss Company
Siren - Sunmi
Hwasa in collaboration with LOCO released the song in 2018 which instantly became a viral sensation. She also took part in the writing and composition of the track.
Image: P Nation
Don’t - Hwasa and LOCO
IU has achieved multiple PAKs in her career and this is one of them. Released in 2021, the pop song quickly gained attention from fans. The track is part of her solo album LILAC.
Image: EDAM
Celebrity - IU
The Girls’ Generation leader manages to remain at the top of her even as a soloist. With the release of her album INVU in 2022, the title track of the same name was very well-received by the public.
Image: SM Entertainment
INVU - Taeyeon
The singer’s latest release took South Korea by storm and the soft ballad took the #1 spot in the charts. BTS’ Kim Taehyung was featured in the music video of the song.
Image: EDAM
Love Wins All - IU
Click Here
BIBI became a viral sensation following her song, BIBI Vengeance. With the release of the single, it instantly took the top spots in the local charts and achieved a PAK within just a few days.
Image: Feel Ghood Music
Bam Yang Gang - BIBI