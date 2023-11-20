Heading 3

10 songs embracing father-son bond 

Sung by Udit Narayan, the evergreen chartbuster track of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is widely known for its everlasting impact

Papa Kehte Hain 

It defines the relationship of a father and his son very beautifully. The song is featured on Aamir Khan and his on-screen son in Akele Hum Akele Tum 

 But You Love Me Daddy

Beautifully sung by Sonu Nigam, It is a track that can bring tears down your eyes. Featured on Akshay Kumar and Mithun, the track is from the movie, Boss

 Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera

Penned and sung by Bhuvan Bam, Rahuguzar is dedicated to his late parents 

Rahguzar 

It is a popular song from Naseeruddin Shah’s critically acclaimed movie, Masoom. The song is widely known for its melody and lyrics 

Tujhse Naraaz Nahin 

It is a fun song featured on Sanjeev Kumar where his character insists his kids take a bath in cold water 

 Thande Thande Pani Se

Picturised on Sriram Lagoo and Master Raju, it is a fun song where a father pulls a leg of his son for his naughtiness and calls him shaitan in jest

Tu Shaitano Ka Sardar Hai

Although it is picturized on the father-daughter bond of the Dangal movie, it syncs very well with the relationship between every son and his father 

 Hanikarak Bapu

Papa Meri Jaan

It is a beautiful song from the Animal movie. Sung by Sonu Nigam, It is picturized on Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor 

A few days back, B Praak revealed that he has recorded a soulful track on father-son bond for the Animal movie. The upcoming song is expected to melt many hearts

Upcoming Animal Song

