November 20, 2023
10 songs embracing father-son bond
Sung by Udit Narayan, the evergreen chartbuster track of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is widely known for its everlasting impact
Papa Kehte Hain
Image: Imdb
It defines the relationship of a father and his son very beautifully. The song is featured on Aamir Khan and his on-screen son in Akele Hum Akele Tum
Image: Imdb
But You Love Me Daddy
Beautifully sung by Sonu Nigam, It is a track that can bring tears down your eyes. Featured on Akshay Kumar and Mithun, the track is from the movie, Boss
Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera
Image: Imdb
Penned and sung by Bhuvan Bam, Rahuguzar is dedicated to his late parents
Rahguzar
Image: Imdb
It is a popular song from Naseeruddin Shah’s critically acclaimed movie, Masoom. The song is widely known for its melody and lyrics
Tujhse Naraaz Nahin
Image: Imdb
It is a fun song featured on Sanjeev Kumar where his character insists his kids take a bath in cold water
Thande Thande Pani Se
Image: Imdb
Picturised on Sriram Lagoo and Master Raju, it is a fun song where a father pulls a leg of his son for his naughtiness and calls him shaitan in jest
Tu Shaitano Ka Sardar Hai
Image: Imdb
Although it is picturized on the father-daughter bond of the Dangal movie, it syncs very well with the relationship between every son and his father
Hanikarak Bapu
Image: Imdb
Papa Meri Jaan
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
It is a beautiful song from the Animal movie. Sung by Sonu Nigam, It is picturized on Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor
A few days back, B Praak revealed that he has recorded a soulful track on father-son bond for the Animal movie. The upcoming song is expected to melt many hearts
Upcoming Animal Song
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
