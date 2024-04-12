Heading 3

10 Songs Sung By Amitabh Bachchan


This song from the movie Wazir celebrates friendship and is sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, written by Deepak Ramola and Gurpreet Saini

Atrangi Yaari

Image source- Amitabhbachchan

From the movie Baghban, this lively Holi song features Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, is sung by Amitabh Bachchan alongside various talented singers

Image source- Amitabhbachchan

Hori Khele Raghuveera

Amitabh Bachchan and the late actor Rishi Kapoor sang this song for the movie 102 Not Out, is a perfect and instant mood lifter

Image source- Amitabhbachchan

Badumbaaa

The thriller movie, Pink- features a powerful and motivational song sung by Amitabh Bachchan which is penned by Tanveer Ghazi

Tu Chal

Image source- Amitabhbachchan

Another gem from Baghban this song portrays the emotional journey of an elderly couple with complemented Alka Yagnik's voice

Main Yahaan Tu Wahaan

Image source- Amitabhbachchan

From the movie Wazir, this song features Amitabh Bachchan's Solo with Advaita music, adding depth to their storyline

Khel Khel Mein

Image source- Amitabhbachchan

This fun song from the movie Pukar marks Amitabh Bachchan's collaboration with R.D. Burman, a delightful addition to the movie

Tu Maike Mat Jaiyo

Image source- Amitabhbachchan

From the movie Silsila, this timeless Holi song is perfect for Bollywood enthusiasts, sung by Amitabh Bachchan and penned by Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali

Image source- Amitabhbachchan

A chartbuster from Laawaris, this song showcases Amitabh Bachchan’s versatility with a catchy and classic tone

Mere Angne Mein

Image source- Amitabhbachchan

Shava Shava

Image source- Amitabhbachchan

The song featured in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is sung by Amitabh Bachchan, making it a perfect blend of fun and celebration 

