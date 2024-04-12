Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 12, 2024
10 Songs Sung By Amitabh Bachchan
This song from the movie Wazir celebrates friendship and is sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, written by Deepak Ramola and Gurpreet Saini
Atrangi Yaari
From the movie Baghban, this lively Holi song features Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, is sung by Amitabh Bachchan alongside various talented singers
Hori Khele Raghuveera
Amitabh Bachchan and the late actor Rishi Kapoor sang this song for the movie 102 Not Out, is a perfect and instant mood lifter
Badumbaaa
The thriller movie, Pink- features a powerful and motivational song sung by Amitabh Bachchan which is penned by Tanveer Ghazi
Tu Chal
Another gem from Baghban this song portrays the emotional journey of an elderly couple with complemented Alka Yagnik's voice
Main Yahaan Tu Wahaan
From the movie Wazir, this song features Amitabh Bachchan's Solo with Advaita music, adding depth to their storyline
Khel Khel Mein
This fun song from the movie Pukar marks Amitabh Bachchan's collaboration with R.D. Burman, a delightful addition to the movie
Tu Maike Mat Jaiyo
From the movie Silsila, this timeless Holi song is perfect for Bollywood enthusiasts, sung by Amitabh Bachchan and penned by Harivansh Rai Bachchan
Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali
A chartbuster from Laawaris, this song showcases Amitabh Bachchan’s versatility with a catchy and classic tone
Mere Angne Mein
Shava Shava
The song featured in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is sung by Amitabh Bachchan, making it a perfect blend of fun and celebration
