10 songs that give you the best K-pop vibes
Infectiously catchy with electrifying beats and addictive hooks, DNA is quintessential BTS, radiating energy and charisma that defines modern K-pop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS - DNA:
With fierce beats and bold visuals, DDU-DU DDU-DU embodies BLACKPINK's signature style, delivering an irresistible blend of attitude and empowerment
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU:
A bubbly anthem with catchy hooks and vibrant visuals, Likey embodies TWICE's infectious charm, inviting listeners to dance along with its upbeat rhythm
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - Likey:
Infused with sleek choreography and irresistible melodies, Call Me Baby exudes EXO's suave charisma, making it a timeless favorite among K-pop enthusiasts
EXO - Call Me Baby:
Image: SM Entertainment.
A summer sensation bursting with fruity vibes and colorful aesthetics, Red Flavor captures Red Velvet's playful essence, inviting listeners into a world of joy and delight
Red Velvet - Red Flavor:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Dynamic and invigorating, Wave surges with ATEEZ's energetic performance and anthemic chorus, embodying the group's adventurous spirit and boundless enthusiasm
ATEEZ - Wave:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ITZY - ICY:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Empowering and unapologetic, ICY celebrates self-confidence with bold beats and sassy lyrics, showcasing ITZY's fierce determination and infectious energy
Explosive and audacious, Cherry Bomb detonates with NCT 127's electrifying rap and powerful choreography, leaving an indelible mark on the K-pop scene
NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb:
Image: SM Entertainment.
A anthem of resilience and determination, MIROH pulses with Stray Kids' fierce intensity and unwavering passion, inspiring listeners to seize the moment and chase their dreams
Stray Kids - MIROH:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Click Here
Heartfelt and uplifting, Just Right spreads messages of self-love and acceptance, embodying GOT7's endearing charm and infectious positivity
GOT7 - Just Right:
Image: JYP Entertainment.