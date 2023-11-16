Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 16, 2023
10 songs to cherish India's semi-final win
Sung by Arijit Singh, Lehra Do from Kabir Khan's directorial '83 is the perfect track to celebrate our Indian Cricket team's entry into world cup finale
Lehra do
Image: Imdb
Filled with high energy, the Sukhwinder Singh track from the movie, Sultan, gives you an adrenaline rush to groove over its beats
Image: Imdb
Re Sultan
The title track of Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India is one of the most obvious choices to groove on while celebrating india's performance to date
Chak De! India
Image: Imdb
The patriotic song, Vande Mataram, composed by the legendary AR Rahman shows your love and respect for the country
Vande Mataram
Image: Imdb
This track from Vijay Deverakonda's Liger gives you enough energy and motivation to emerge victorious
Waat Laga Denge
Image: Imdb
It is a perfect track from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar that describes the feeling of every cricket lover in india
Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar
Image: Imdb
It is a beautiful patriotic track from Shabaash Mithu to fill your heart with pride
Hindustan Meri Jaan
Image: Imdb
Another track from '83, Jeetega Jeetega gives you hope for Team India's win and helps in boosting the confidence and energy of the players at the field
Jeetega Jeetega
Image: Imdb
Dangal Title
Image: Imdb
The title track of Aamir Khan's Dangal celebrates the win and fills you with the emotions of pride and honor
This song of Lakshya is another obvious that echoes in unison after every wicket taken by our fabulous bowlers
Kandhon se milte hain kandhe
Image: Imdb
