Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 16, 2023

10 songs to cherish India's semi-final win

Sung by Arijit Singh, Lehra Do from Kabir Khan's directorial '83 is the perfect track to celebrate our Indian Cricket team's entry into world cup finale

Lehra do 

Image: Imdb

Filled with high energy, the Sukhwinder Singh track from the movie, Sultan, gives you an adrenaline rush to groove over its beats

Image: Imdb

Re Sultan 

The title track of Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India is one of the most obvious choices to groove on while celebrating india's performance to date

Chak De! India 

Image: Imdb

The patriotic song, Vande Mataram, composed by the legendary AR Rahman shows your love and respect for the country

Vande Mataram 

Image: Imdb

This track from Vijay Deverakonda's Liger gives you enough energy and motivation to emerge victorious

Waat Laga Denge 

Image: Imdb

It is a perfect track from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar that describes the feeling of every cricket lover in india

Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar 

Image: Imdb

It is a beautiful patriotic track from Shabaash Mithu to fill your heart with pride

 Hindustan Meri Jaan

Image: Imdb

Another track from '83, Jeetega Jeetega gives you hope for Team India's win and helps in boosting the confidence and energy of the players at the field

Jeetega Jeetega 

Image: Imdb

Dangal Title 

Image: Imdb

The title track of Aamir Khan's Dangal celebrates the win and fills you with the emotions of pride and honor 

This song of Lakshya is another obvious that echoes in unison after every wicket taken by our fabulous bowlers

Kandhon se milte hain kandhe

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here