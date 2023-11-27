Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 27, 2023
10 songs to inspire your wanderlust
Sung by Mohit Chauhan, it is soothing track from Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar
Phir se Udd Chala
Image Source: Pexels
The uplifting track is sung by Jasleen Royal and Amit Trivedi. It is a perfect song for your next trip
Love U Zindagi
Image Source: Pexels
Sung by Lucky Ali, Safarnama is a beautiful song that suits best for your next outing
Safarnama
Image Source: Pexels
Sung by Shaan, It is a beautiful track from Jab We Met. The lyrics are perfect to inspire your wanderlust
Aao Milo Chale
Image Source: Pexels
Beautifully sung by Sukhwinder Singh, it is one of the most underrated gem which takes you to a whole new journey
Chali Kahani
Image Source: Pexels
It is another perfect track that can inspire you to keep traveling and enjoying the life
Yu Hi Chala Chal
Image Source: Pexels
The music and beats of this track will not only make you
Ik Junoon
Image Source: Pexels
To explore the traveler in you, Kadam is one of the best songs you can listen to
Kadam
Image Source: Pexels
For playful and energetic vibes, none can beat the lyrics of Ilahi
Ilahi
Image Source: Pexels
It will push you to live in the moment and enjoy being a traveler
Matargasti
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.