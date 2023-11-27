Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

10 songs to inspire your wanderlust 

Sung by Mohit Chauhan, it is soothing track from Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar

 Phir se Udd Chala

The uplifting track is sung by Jasleen Royal and Amit Trivedi. It is a perfect song for your next trip

 Love U Zindagi 

Sung by Lucky Ali, Safarnama is a beautiful song that suits best for your next outing 

Safarnama

Sung by Shaan, It is a beautiful track from Jab We Met. The lyrics are perfect to inspire your wanderlust

 Aao Milo Chale

Beautifully sung by Sukhwinder Singh, it is one of the most underrated gem which takes you to a whole new journey 

Chali Kahani

It is another perfect track that can inspire you to keep traveling and enjoying the life

 Yu Hi Chala Chal

The music and beats of this track will not only make you 

Ik Junoon

To explore the traveler in you, Kadam is one of the best songs you can listen to

Kadam

For playful and energetic vibes, none can beat the lyrics of Ilahi

Ilahi

It will push you to live in the moment and enjoy being a traveler

Matargasti 

