Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 03, 2024

10 Sonu Sood Quotes

“I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones”

“I feel that our country’s real heroes are our brave soldiers who leave their families to protect our land”

“If I can’t give back to society, then this isn’t a good life I am leading”

“Millions of people come every day to Mumbai to fulfill their acting dreams. Being one of them is always tough”

“I’d go out with my family and my close ones, who have been by my side through the years, but I am not the one who will throw parties on his birthday”

“I feel motivated everyday by seeing people and listening to them when it comes to fitness”

“I am very shy by nature and I won’t even have told people about my birthday, had I not been an actor”

“You have to give your best as you can’t guarantee the success of your film, but you can always give a good performance”

“I approach every film like it’s my debut”

“All I can say is that I will always try my best to work on the expectations that people have from me”

