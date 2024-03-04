Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 03, 2024
10 Sonu Sood Quotes
“I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones”
#1
Image Source: sonu_sood
“I feel that our country’s real heroes are our brave soldiers who leave their families to protect our land”
Image Source: sonu_sood
#2
“If I can’t give back to society, then this isn’t a good life I am leading”
Image Source: sonu_sood
#3
“Millions of people come every day to Mumbai to fulfill their acting dreams. Being one of them is always tough”
#4
Image Source: sonu_sood
“I’d go out with my family and my close ones, who have been by my side through the years, but I am not the one who will throw parties on his birthday”
#5
Image Source: sonu_sood
“I feel motivated everyday by seeing people and listening to them when it comes to fitness”
#6
Image Source: sonu_sood
“I am very shy by nature and I won’t even have told people about my birthday, had I not been an actor”
#7
Image Source: sonu_sood
“You have to give your best as you can’t guarantee the success of your film, but you can always give a good performance”
#8
Image Source: sonu_sood
“I approach every film like it’s my debut”
#9
Image Source: sonu_sood
#10
Image Source: sonu_sood
“All I can say is that I will always try my best to work on the expectations that people have from me”
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.