Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 16, 2023

10 soulful Sufi songs to listen 

Immerse yourself in the divine melodies of Kun Faya Kun, where A.R. Rahman's composition and Javed Ali's soul-stirring vocals create an ethereal Sufi experience

Kun Faya Kun - Rockstar (2011)

Image: Imdb

Feel the spiritual resonance of Adnan Sami's rendition in Bhar Do Jholi Meri, a heartfelt Sufi qawwali that captivates with its emotional depth

Image: Imdb

Bhar Do Jholi Meri - Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Transport yourself to a spiritual trance with A.R. Rahman's composition in Khwaja Mere Khwaja, a Sufi masterpiece that beautifully captures devotion

Khwaja Mere Khwaja - Jodhaa Akbar

Image: Imdb

Experience the soulful fusion of folk and Sufi influences in Kabira, where Tochi Raina and Rekha Bhardwaj's voices weave a tale of love and longing

Kabira - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image: Imdb

Atif Aslam's soulful rendition of this iconic qawwali in Coke Studio is a heartfelt homage to the sacred, capturing the essence of devotion and reverence

Tajdar-e-Haram - Coke Studio 

Image: Imdb

Conclude your Sufi journey with the iconic Afreen Afreen from Coke Studio, a rendition by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan that resonates with timeless beauty

Afreen Afreen - Coke Studio

Image: Imdb

A soul-stirring Sufi song by Sukhwinder Singh and KMMC Sufi Ensemble, the song features powerful vocals and a poignant melody

Piya milenge, Ranjhanaa

Image: Imdb

Delve into the mystical atmosphere of Maula Mere Maula, a hauntingly beautiful Sufi composition that reflects the film's intense narrative

Maula Mere Maula - Anwar 

Image: Imdb

Noor E Khuda - My Name is Khan 

Image: Imdb

Experience the divine notes of Noor E Khuda, where Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's composition and Adnan Sami's vocals create a soul-stirring Sufi ballad

A devotional masterpiece, this song from the movie Fiza pays tribute to the revered Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. A.R. Rahman's composition evokes a sense of divine connection

Piya Haji Ali - A.R. Rahman

Image: Imdb

