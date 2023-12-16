Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
December 16, 2023
10 soulful Sufi songs to listen
Immerse yourself in the divine melodies of Kun Faya Kun, where A.R. Rahman's composition and Javed Ali's soul-stirring vocals create an ethereal Sufi experience
Kun Faya Kun - Rockstar (2011)
Feel the spiritual resonance of Adnan Sami's rendition in Bhar Do Jholi Meri, a heartfelt Sufi qawwali that captivates with its emotional depth
Bhar Do Jholi Meri - Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
Transport yourself to a spiritual trance with A.R. Rahman's composition in Khwaja Mere Khwaja, a Sufi masterpiece that beautifully captures devotion
Khwaja Mere Khwaja - Jodhaa Akbar
Experience the soulful fusion of folk and Sufi influences in Kabira, where Tochi Raina and Rekha Bhardwaj's voices weave a tale of love and longing
Kabira - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Atif Aslam's soulful rendition of this iconic qawwali in Coke Studio is a heartfelt homage to the sacred, capturing the essence of devotion and reverence
Tajdar-e-Haram - Coke Studio
Conclude your Sufi journey with the iconic Afreen Afreen from Coke Studio, a rendition by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan that resonates with timeless beauty
Afreen Afreen - Coke Studio
A soul-stirring Sufi song by Sukhwinder Singh and KMMC Sufi Ensemble, the song features powerful vocals and a poignant melody
Piya milenge, Ranjhanaa
Delve into the mystical atmosphere of Maula Mere Maula, a hauntingly beautiful Sufi composition that reflects the film's intense narrative
Maula Mere Maula - Anwar
Noor E Khuda - My Name is Khan
Experience the divine notes of Noor E Khuda, where Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's composition and Adnan Sami's vocals create a soul-stirring Sufi ballad
A devotional masterpiece, this song from the movie Fiza pays tribute to the revered Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. A.R. Rahman's composition evokes a sense of divine connection
Piya Haji Ali - A.R. Rahman
