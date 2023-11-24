Heading 3

10 South actors in beard looks on screen

Rishab Shetty flaunts a well groomed beard for most parts of Kantara, and only shaves it off as he embraces the art form of Bhoota Kola

 Rishab Shetty

While the KGF franchise itself became a blockbuster hit, Yash’s beard look from both the parts is undoubtedly iconic

 Yash

The legendary actor donned a beard look for his comeback movie, Vikram and it worked really well for his character 

Kamal Haasan

In Pushpa, Allu Arjun sports a shabby, unkempt beard. The look goes really well with the character

Allu Arjun

Ajith plays a lawyer in Nerkonda Paarvai, and is known for his iconic graying beard, which perfectly complements the black robe as well

 Ajith Kumar

The way Vijay maintains his beard over the course of his movie, Arjun Reddy acted as a representation of his mental condition 

Vijay Deverakonda 

The actor flaunts a graying beard with a handlebar mustache, which perfectly establish his character of a local Godfather in Bheeshma Parvam

Mammootty 

For most parts of 96, Vijay Sethupathi donned the beard look in the movie and completely aced it

 Vijay Sethupathi 

Dhanush 

Dhanush aced the beard look in Vada Chennai. He will be seen in a long beard look in his next movie, Captain Miller

Tovino flaunts a mildly groomed beard in Guppy that adds mystery to his character in this heartwarming drama

Tovino Thomas 

