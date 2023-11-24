Heading 3
10 South actors in beard looks on screen
Rishab Shetty flaunts a well groomed beard for most parts of Kantara, and only shaves it off as he embraces the art form of Bhoota Kola
Rishab Shetty
While the KGF franchise itself became a blockbuster hit, Yash’s beard look from both the parts is undoubtedly iconic
Yash
The legendary actor donned a beard look for his comeback movie, Vikram and it worked really well for his character
Kamal Haasan
In Pushpa, Allu Arjun sports a shabby, unkempt beard. The look goes really well with the character
Allu Arjun
Ajith plays a lawyer in Nerkonda Paarvai, and is known for his iconic graying beard, which perfectly complements the black robe as well
Ajith Kumar
The way Vijay maintains his beard over the course of his movie, Arjun Reddy acted as a representation of his mental condition
Vijay Deverakonda
The actor flaunts a graying beard with a handlebar mustache, which perfectly establish his character of a local Godfather in Bheeshma Parvam
Mammootty
For most parts of 96, Vijay Sethupathi donned the beard look in the movie and completely aced it
Vijay Sethupathi
Dhanush
Dhanush aced the beard look in Vada Chennai. He will be seen in a long beard look in his next movie, Captain Miller
Tovino flaunts a mildly groomed beard in Guppy that adds mystery to his character in this heartwarming drama
Tovino Thomas
