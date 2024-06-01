Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

june 1, 2024

10 South Actors on IMDB Top 100 list

Samantha Ruth Prabhu ranked at the 13th position in the Top 100 most-viewed actors in the last decade. She is the only South Actor to make it into the Top 15

 Samantha 

Image: Samantha’s Instagram

Lady Superstar Nayanthara secured the 18th position in the list of Top 100 most viewed actors in the last decade 

 Nayanthara

Image: Nayanthara's Instagram 

Pan India star Prabhas comes at the 29th position in this list of IMDB’s Top 100 

 Prabhas 

Image: Prabhas' Instagram 

Dhanush secured the 30th position on the list 

 Dhanush 

Image: Dhanush's Instagram 

Ramcharan ranked 31st in the IMDB Top 100 list of the most viewed actors in the last decade 

 Ramcharan 

Image: Ramcharan's Instagram 

Popular as Thalapathy, Joseph Vijay ranked at the 35th position 

 Joseph Vijay 

Image: Vijay's Instagram 

Superstar Rajinikanth comes at the 42nd position, according to IMDB 

Rajinikanth

Image: IMDB 

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi holds the 43rd position 

 Vijay Sethupathi 

Image: IMDB 

Pushpa star Allu Arjun secured the 47th position on the list 

 Allu Arjun 

Image: IMDB 

Mohanlal is the 48th most-viewed actor of the last decade in Indian cinema

Mohanlal 

Image: IMDB 

The rankings are based on Indian stars who consistently ranked highest on IMDb’s weekly rankings from January 2014 to April 2024. These rankings are based on page views of IMDb’s worldwide visitors

 Note

Image: Samantha's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here