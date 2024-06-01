Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
june 1, 2024
10 South Actors on IMDB Top 100 list
Samantha Ruth Prabhu ranked at the 13th position in the Top 100 most-viewed actors in the last decade. She is the only South Actor to make it into the Top 15
Samantha
Image: Samantha’s Instagram
Lady Superstar Nayanthara secured the 18th position in the list of Top 100 most viewed actors in the last decade
Nayanthara
Image: Nayanthara's Instagram
Pan India star Prabhas comes at the 29th position in this list of IMDB’s Top 100
Prabhas
Image: Prabhas' Instagram
Dhanush secured the 30th position on the list
Dhanush
Image: Dhanush's Instagram
Ramcharan ranked 31st in the IMDB Top 100 list of the most viewed actors in the last decade
Ramcharan
Image: Ramcharan's Instagram
Popular as Thalapathy, Joseph Vijay ranked at the 35th position
Joseph Vijay
Image: Vijay's Instagram
Superstar Rajinikanth comes at the 42nd position, according to IMDB
Rajinikanth
Image: IMDB
Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi holds the 43rd position
Vijay Sethupathi
Image: IMDB
Pushpa star Allu Arjun secured the 47th position on the list
Allu Arjun
Image: IMDB
Mohanlal is the 48th most-viewed actor of the last decade in Indian cinema
Mohanlal
Image: IMDB
The rankings are based on Indian stars who consistently ranked highest on IMDb’s weekly rankings from January 2014 to April 2024. These rankings are based on page views of IMDb’s worldwide visitors
Note
Image: Samantha's Instagram
