10 South actors who worked in Bollywood 

The master dancer has stolen all our hearts with his impeccable dance moves and become popular in Bollywood even before movies like ABCD 1 and 2 hit our screens
Asin is a popular girl-next-door star in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries. Her Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini paved the way for her success in the North
Asin
The chocolate boy Maddy is loved for his cute smile and wonderful character. He has made his name with remarkable Hindi films like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu
R Madhavan
Daughter of one of the greatest actors of Indian Cinema Kamal Hassan, Shruti Hassan has worked in a handful of Hindi movies including critically acclaimed action thriller film D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, the action film Gabbar Is Back and the action-comedy Welcome Back
Shruti Hassan
Dhanush’s ‘Why this Kolaveri di’ was a hit throughout the nation and his incredible acting in Raanjhanaa opposite Sonam Kapoor amplified his popularity in Bollywood
Dhanush
We remember him as the epic Bhallaladeva from Bahubali, but Rana has also been part of several Hindi movies including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Rana Daggubati
There isn’t a role that Prakash Raj can’t play. The actor turned Politician has been appreciated for his works in Khakee, Wanted, Singham, Buddha Hoga Tera Baap and Dabanng 2
Prakash Raj
The Himmatwala star, who was also seen in Bahubali, is a stunner who made it big in the South after a flop debut in Bollywood
Tamannah Bhatia
Mamooty’s son Dulquer Salman marked his Hindi debut with Karwaan in 2018 and The Zoya Factor in 2019 starring opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Dulquer Salman
With his rebellious act in Rang De Basanti, Siddharth has stolen all our hearts and we wish to see him more on screen