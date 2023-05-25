mAY 25, 2023
10 South Films Full
Of Mystery & Drama
The Suriya starrer film describes a tribal man turning into a human-rights lawyer to bring justice
Jai Bhim
Image: Suriya Sivakumar Instagram
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
The Mohanlal starrer film tells about a man who goes to extreme to save his family from a punishment
Drishyam
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
The Mohanlal starrer film is full of suspense, drama, and mystery
Drishyam 2
Image: Kunchacko Boban Instagram
The Kunchacko Boban starrer film includes a serial killer and is full of crime and mystery
Anjaam Pathiraa
Image: Karthi Sivakumar Instagram
The Karthi Sivakumar starrer film includes adventure, action, and suspense
Kaithi
Image: Naveen Polishetty Instagram
The Naveen Polishetty starrer is a humorous investigative thriller
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya
Image: Arun Vijay Instagram
The Arun Vijay starrer is about the murder of a youngster which creates confusion
Thadam
Image: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram
The Vijay Sethupathi starrer includes comedy, crime, and suspense which is a no-miss film
Super Deluxe
Image: R. Madhavan Instagram
The R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is about a conflict that happens between Vikram and Vedha
Vikram Vedha
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
The Adivi Sesh starrer is full of mystery and one of the best thrillers of South film
Kshanam
