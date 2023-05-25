Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Entertainment

mAY 25, 2023

10 South Films Full
Of Mystery & Drama

The Suriya starrer film describes a tribal man turning into a human-rights lawyer to bring justice

Jai Bhim

Image: Suriya Sivakumar Instagram

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

The Mohanlal starrer film tells about a man who goes to extreme to save his family from a punishment

Drishyam

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

The Mohanlal starrer film is full of suspense, drama, and mystery

Drishyam 2

Image: Kunchacko Boban Instagram

The Kunchacko Boban starrer film includes a serial killer and is full of crime and mystery

Anjaam Pathiraa

Image: Karthi Sivakumar Instagram

The Karthi Sivakumar starrer film includes adventure, action, and suspense

Kaithi

Image: Naveen Polishetty Instagram

The Naveen Polishetty starrer is a humorous investigative thriller

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Image: Arun Vijay Instagram

The Arun Vijay starrer is about the murder of a youngster which creates confusion

Thadam

Image: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer includes comedy, crime, and suspense which is a no-miss film

Super Deluxe

Image: R. Madhavan Instagram

The R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is about a conflict that happens between Vikram and Vedha

Vikram Vedha

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

The Adivi Sesh starrer is full of mystery and one of the best thrillers of South film

Kshanam

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here