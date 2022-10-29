Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam has already created a lot of buzz. Conceptualized and directed by Gunasekhar, the project is based on a popular play of the same name by Kalidasa.
Shaakuntalam
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Twitter
Another Samantha movie that the cinephiles are looking forward to is the new-age action drama, Yashoda. The diva will be seen as a pregnant woman in her next, who is constantly running away.
Yashoda
Image: Prabhas Instagram
After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is expected to grace the silver screens with Prashanth Neel's action entertainer, Salaar. The Baahubali actor will be seen romancing Shruti Haasan in the movie.
Salaar
Image: Twitter
Pawan Kalyan will lead the period-action adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Made under the direction of filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the venture will also star Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Image: Twitter
Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space in the highly-awaited family entertainer, Varisu. The movie is being helmed by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.
Varisu
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Ever since the tremendous success of the action drama, Pushpa: The Rise, fans are looking forward to the second installment, Pushpa: The Rule. While Allu Arjun will be seen reprising his role as Pushpa Raj in the sequel, Rashmika Mandanna will once again be seen as Srivalli.
Pushpa: The Rule
Image: Twitter
Megastar Chiranjeevi will once again be seen in a massy avatar in his masala entertainer, Bholaa Shankar. He will be seen sharing the screen with National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the project.
Bholaa Shankar
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
The Mahesh Babu fans cannot wait for his next release, which will be Trivikram Srinivas' directorial SSMB28. Pooja Hedge has been roped in as the leading lady of this untitled drama.
SSMB28
Image: Twitter
Ram Charan is currently working on his next film tentatively titled RC15 with director S Shankar. The RRR star will be playing a double role in the project with Bollywood beauty, Kiara Advani, as the female lead.
RC15
Image: Twitter
Kamal Haasan will be seen as Senapathy in the highly-discussed sequel, Indian 2. Director S Shankar is shooting for the film simultaneously with Ram Charan’s RC15.
Indian 2
