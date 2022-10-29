Heading 3

Top 10 South films to look forward to

Prachi Malhotra

OCT 27, 2022

Image:  Samantha Ruth Prabhu Twitter

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam has already created a lot of buzz. Conceptualized and directed by Gunasekhar, the project is based on a popular play of the same name by Kalidasa.

Shaakuntalam

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Twitter

Another Samantha movie that the cinephiles are looking forward to is the new-age action drama, Yashoda. The diva will be seen as a pregnant woman in her next, who is constantly running away. 

Sealing the deal

Yashoda

Image: Prabhas Instagram

After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is expected to grace the silver screens with Prashanth Neel's action entertainer, Salaar. The Baahubali actor will be seen romancing Shruti Haasan in the movie.

Salaar

Image: Twitter

Pawan Kalyan will lead the period-action adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Made under the direction of filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the venture will also star Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Image: Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space in the highly-awaited family entertainer, Varisu. The movie is being helmed by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

Varisu

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Ever since the tremendous success of the action drama, Pushpa: The Rise, fans are looking forward to the second installment, Pushpa: The Rule. While Allu Arjun will be seen reprising his role as Pushpa Raj in the sequel, Rashmika Mandanna will once again be seen as Srivalli.

Pushpa: The Rule

Image: Twitter

Megastar Chiranjeevi will once again be seen in a massy avatar in his masala entertainer, Bholaa Shankar. He will be seen sharing the screen with National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the project.

Bholaa Shankar

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

The Mahesh Babu fans cannot wait for his next release, which will be Trivikram Srinivas' directorial SSMB28. Pooja Hedge has been roped in as the leading lady of this untitled drama.

SSMB28

Image: Twitter

Ram Charan is currently working on his next film tentatively titled RC15 with director S Shankar. The RRR star will be playing a double role in the project with Bollywood beauty, Kiara Advani, as the female lead.

RC15

Image: Twitter

Kamal Haasan will be seen as Senapathy in the highly-discussed sequel, Indian 2. Director S Shankar is shooting for the film simultaneously with Ram Charan’s RC15. 

Indian 2

