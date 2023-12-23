Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 23, 2023

10 South Indian Comedy movies on OTT

It follows the tale of a filmmaker, who aspires to make a feature film. The film also has a philosophical touch blended with comedy. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Jigarthanda

It follows the tale of a corrupt police officer trying to escape the hands of two enemy brothers. Streaming on Prime Video

 Avane Srimannarayana

The Thyagarajan directorial follows a tale of four stories, which are cleverly interwoven together with a single thread. Available on Netflix 

Super Deluxe 

The film is inspired by real stories and tells the tale of seven bachelors who share an apartment in Bangalore. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Romancham 

It is a dark comedy revolving around an aspiring filmmaker, and the adventure he and his friends go through in their hostel. Streaming on ZEE5 

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

The Malayalam film is a courtroom satire that follows the tale of a petty thief who is wrongly arrested for theft. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

 Nna, Thaan Case Kodu

Mathu Vadalara tells the tale of two delivery boys who find themselves in trouble because of their greed for money. Streaming on Prime Video

Mathu Vadalara

Two young lovers, who are made to exchange their phones for a day and what happens due to that. Available on Netflix 

Love Today

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya 

The crime-mystery film uses situational comedy as the driving force to tell the tale of a detective based in Nellore. Streaming on Prime Video 

The second installment of Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda excels the previous part in terms of storyline and treatment. Available on Netflix 

Jigarthanda DoubleX 

