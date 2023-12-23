Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 23, 2023
10 South Indian Comedy movies on OTT
It follows the tale of a filmmaker, who aspires to make a feature film. The film also has a philosophical touch blended with comedy. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Jigarthanda
It follows the tale of a corrupt police officer trying to escape the hands of two enemy brothers. Streaming on Prime Video
Avane Srimannarayana
The Thyagarajan directorial follows a tale of four stories, which are cleverly interwoven together with a single thread. Available on Netflix
Super Deluxe
The film is inspired by real stories and tells the tale of seven bachelors who share an apartment in Bangalore. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Romancham
It is a dark comedy revolving around an aspiring filmmaker, and the adventure he and his friends go through in their hostel. Streaming on ZEE5
Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare
The Malayalam film is a courtroom satire that follows the tale of a petty thief who is wrongly arrested for theft. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Nna, Thaan Case Kodu
Mathu Vadalara tells the tale of two delivery boys who find themselves in trouble because of their greed for money. Streaming on Prime Video
Mathu Vadalara
Two young lovers, who are made to exchange their phones for a day and what happens due to that. Available on Netflix
Love Today
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya
The crime-mystery film uses situational comedy as the driving force to tell the tale of a detective based in Nellore. Streaming on Prime Video
The second installment of Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda excels the previous part in terms of storyline and treatment. Available on Netflix
Jigarthanda DoubleX
