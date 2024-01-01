Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
january 1, 2024
10 South Indian Romantic movies on OTT
The film tells the story of two high school sweethearts from the batch of 1996 who meet at a college get-together after a gap of 22 years. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
96
It is among the best romantic movies released in recent years. The movie stars Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini in the lead. Available on Prime Video
SSE Side A
Amid having bad terms with his family and struggling to find the love of his life, Pazham, a delivery boy, finds solace in his best friend, Shobana. Available on Prime Video
Thiruchitrambalam
It follows the journey of Arun from college to adulthood, how he dealt with relationships, and how he learned from his past mistakes to avoid and grow. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Hridayam
Set in the 1960s, it follows the love story between an Army officer named Ram and a civilian named Sita Mahalakshmi. Available on Prime Video
Sita Ramam
The film follows the tale of a group of friends from their teenage years into adulthood and their love stories over the years. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Premam
The film revolves around Vijay Govind who develops feelings for Geetha. However, Geetha turns him down due to a misunderstanding. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Geetha Govindam
The film explored themes of the modern mindset of urban India and gave a clear-cut contrast in terms of important topics like marriage, traditions, and many more. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
O Kaadhal Kanmani
Alai Payuthey
Alai Payuthey follows the tale of a married couple and how their love grows over time, overcoming various obstacles. Available on Prime Video
Complications arise when a fisherman falls in love with the daughter of the village head. Available on Netflix
Uppena
