Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

january 1, 2024

10 South Indian Romantic movies on OTT

The film tells the story of two high school sweethearts from the batch of 1996 who meet at a college get-together after a gap of 22 years. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

96

Image source- IMDB

It is among the best romantic movies released in recent years. The movie stars Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini in the lead. Available on Prime Video 

SSE Side A 

Image source- IMDB

Amid having bad terms with his family and struggling to find the love of his life, Pazham, a delivery boy, finds solace in his best friend, Shobana. Available on Prime Video 

Image source- IMDB

Thiruchitrambalam 

It follows the journey of Arun from college to adulthood, how he dealt with relationships, and how he learned from his past mistakes to avoid and grow. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Hridayam 

Image source- IMDB

Set in the 1960s, it follows the love story between an Army officer named Ram and a civilian named Sita Mahalakshmi. Available on Prime Video

Sita Ramam 

Image source- IMDB

The film follows the tale of a group of friends from their teenage years into adulthood and their love stories over the years. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Premam 

Image source- IMDB

The film revolves around Vijay Govind who develops feelings for Geetha. However, Geetha turns him down due to a misunderstanding. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Geetha Govindam 

Image source- IMDB

The film explored themes of the modern mindset of urban India and gave a clear-cut contrast in terms of important topics like marriage, traditions, and many more. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

O Kaadhal Kanmani

Image source- IMDB

Alai Payuthey

Image source- IMDB

Alai Payuthey follows the tale of a married couple and how their love grows over time, overcoming various obstacles. Available on Prime Video 

Complications arise when a fisherman falls in love with the daughter of the village head. Available on Netflix 

Uppena 

Image source- IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here