10 South stars who succeeded in B-Town

DEC 01, 2022

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

Apart from being one of the most bankable stars in the South, Kamal Haasan has also delivered some Bollywood gems like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Sadma, Saagar, and Chachi 420

Kamal Haasan

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan has made a mark for himself in B-Town with movies such as Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein and 3 Idiots

R Madhavan

Image: Prabhas Instagram

Prabhas became a household name with his blockbuster franchise Baahubali. He further starred in the 2019 drama Saaho

Prabhas

Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

Like Prabhas, Baahubali added to the Nationwide appeal of Rana Daggubati. The actor also appeared in Hindi movies like Dum Maaro Dum, Department, and Baby

Rana Daggubati

Image: Dhanush Instagram

The versatile actor proved his mettle in the B-town with movies like Raanjhanaa, Shamitabh, and Atrangi Re

Dhanush

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

National crush Rashmika Mandanna had a great start in Bollywood with her debut drama Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Siddharth Instagram

Siddharth made quite an impression with his performance in Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti and has never looked back since

Siddharth

Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

Ileana D’Cruz stepped into Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra led Barfi. She went on to become a part of many B-town projects

Ileana D’Cruz

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde made her B-town debut with Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Mohenjo Daro. She will now be seen in two Bollywood movies Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Cirkus

Pooja Hegde

Image: Prakash Raj Instagram

Over the years, Prakash Raj has become director's favourite for negative roles. He garnered praise for his work in Khakee, Wanted, Singham, Buddha Hoga Tera Baap, and Dabanng 2

Prakash Raj

