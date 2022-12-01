DEC 01, 2022
Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram
Apart from being one of the most bankable stars in the South, Kamal Haasan has also delivered some Bollywood gems like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Sadma, Saagar, and Chachi 420
Kamal Haasan
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan has made a mark for himself in B-Town with movies such as Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein and 3 Idiots
R Madhavan
Image: Prabhas Instagram
Prabhas became a household name with his blockbuster franchise Baahubali. He further starred in the 2019 drama Saaho
Prabhas
Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram
Like Prabhas, Baahubali added to the Nationwide appeal of Rana Daggubati. The actor also appeared in Hindi movies like Dum Maaro Dum, Department, and Baby
Rana Daggubati
Image: Dhanush Instagram
The versatile actor proved his mettle in the B-town with movies like Raanjhanaa, Shamitabh, and Atrangi Re
Dhanush
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National crush Rashmika Mandanna had a great start in Bollywood with her debut drama Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Siddharth Instagram
Siddharth made quite an impression with his performance in Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti and has never looked back since
Siddharth
Image: Miheeka Bajaj Instagram
Ileana D’Cruz stepped into Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra led Barfi. She went on to become a part of many B-town projects
Ileana D’Cruz
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde made her B-town debut with Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Mohenjo Daro. She will now be seen in two Bollywood movies Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Cirkus
Pooja Hegde
Image: Prakash Raj Instagram
Over the years, Prakash Raj has become director's favourite for negative roles. He garnered praise for his work in Khakee, Wanted, Singham, Buddha Hoga Tera Baap, and Dabanng 2
Prakash Raj
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Allu Arjun's princess Arha To-be-stark